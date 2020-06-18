Are Josh And Nessa Still Together? Find Out The Status Of The These Stars' Relationship

Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett are two of TikTok’s most famous faces. 19-year-old Josh Richards has 19 million fans on the platform, while the 18-year-old Nessa Barrett has over 8 million fans. Fans came to know about their relationship on January 26, 2020, when Josh Richards posted a picture of him with Nessa on his Instagram account and captioned it “Mine”.

Are Josh and Nessa still together?

In spite of the controversies and challenges that their relationship is facing, it’s safe to say that Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards are still together. This is confirmed from Josh’s Instagram post, from May 18, 2020. The post featured three pictures of Nessa and Josh. Josh has also posted a video featuring Nessa on his YouTube channel three weeks ago, which was titled as I Surprised My Girlfriend With This. Josh has many consecutive videos uploaded in the month of May 2020 featuring Nessa.

The TikTok stars have been surrounded with controversy since the beginning of their relationship. They got into a conflict with Chase Hudson, who is also a popular TikTok personality. Chase had reportedly slid into Nessa’s direct messages on Instagram and began asking for explicit images from her. The matter became worse when it was discovered that Chase Hudson is dating TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Nessa was already committed to Josh Richards. Meanwhile, speculations began spreading that Nessa was cheating on Josh. However, there was no concrete evidence produced about the cheating speculations.

Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards

Fans had started speculating their relationship when Nessa first appeared on Josh's TikTok video in early 2019. Although Josh had featured many girls in his videos, fans noticed Josh being unusually shy around Nessa. On a Q&A conducted on a dating website, Josh Richards revealed that he had a crush on Nessa Barrett. Nessa revealed the same in an Instagram live video.

In a YouTube video posted on Josh’s channel in early 2020, the couple announced that they had been dating since October 2019. Like Josh, Nessa also has a YouTube channel with over 100,000 subscribers but hasn't posted any videos on it yet. The TikTok stars regularly post videos of themselves lip-syncing various songs and movie dialogues, while also dancing in some videos on TikTok. Also, Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards regularly appear in each other’s TikTok videos as well. They are wildly popular on Instagram as well. Josh has more than 5 million followers on the platform while Nessa has over 2 million.

