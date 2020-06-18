Disha Patani's Latest TikTok Video Hints At Krishna Shroff's Marriage? Know More

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has been open about her relationship with her boyfriend Eban Hyams. She is often seen posting adorable pictures of their PDA on social media. Bollywood actor Disha Patani is currently living with the Shroff family during the lockdown. She recently took to her TikTok to post a video in which Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff and Ayesha Shroff are seen taking the ‘Most Likely’ video challenge. However, the video has hinted at the possibility that Krishna Shroff will be taking her relationship with Eban Hyams to the next level. Here is a look at Disha Patani’s video.

Disha Patani’s video

In Disha Patani’s video, she is seen having a good time together in the balcony with Krishna Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. The trio had a great time answering questions like 'who's gone out with hotter guys' among others. The interesting part in the video is when they are quizzed about 'who is most likely to get married first', all three of them pointed towards Krishna Shroff giving the fans a hint that she will soon tie the knots. Since the video was uploaded on TikTok, it has gathered more than 3.6 million views on the platform. Check out the video here.

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams

Disha and Tiger Shroff's family

Disha and Tiger Shroff’s family share a good bond. According to various media reports, Disha Patani has been staying with Tiger Shroff’s family since the lockdown was imposed. Disha Patani had recently shared another TikTok video with Krishna Shroff too. In the video, Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff can be seen doing shenanigans in the house.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang. She was seen sharing the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur. The romantic thriller was directed by Mohit Suri and proved to be a hit at the box office. Disha Patani will soon be seen in Prabhudheva’s action drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie stars Salman Khan in the lead role. The movie was supposed to hit the screens this Eid but due to the lockdown, the release date of the film has been postponed until the situation comes back to normal.

