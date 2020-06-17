Karanvir Bohra Uninstalls TikTok To Start Dissociating From Everything 'Made In China'

TV actor Karanvir Bohra took to his social media recently to send his prayers for the Indian soldiers who have been martyred and are critically injured after the India-China Face-Off at the Galwan Valley. The actor offered his condolences to the soldiers and their families. Along with it, the Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna actor also announced that he would be uninstalling the app TikTok to dissociate himself from all the things which have been made in China.

Karanvir Bohra shared a post wherein he can be seen uninstalling his TikTok app

Karanvir Bohra shared a social media wherein he offers his prayers to the martyred soldiers from the Galwan Valley. Along with that, he also shared a screenshot of himself deleting the app, TikTok from his phone. The Bigg Boss 12 contestant thanked the TikTok community for showering him with love but mentions that this decision of his is necessary. His decision to uninstalling the application was also lauded by some of his fans under the post. Take a look at the actor's post.

Kamya Punjabi and Hina Khan expressed their solidarity with martyred soldiers

Along with Karanvir Bohra, many other members of the TV fraternity also mourned the loss of the Indian soldiers after the India China War. Kamya Punjabi also stook to her social media to express her solidarity with the Indian Army. She saluted all the Bravehearts of the Indian Army who sacrificed their lives for the country. She further wrote that our flag does not fly because of the wind, it flies with the last breath of each of our brave soldiers who died protecting it. Check out her tweet.

Salute to all the brave hearts who sacrificed their life for our country, our flag does not fly because of the wind, it flies with the last breathe of each of our brave soldier who died protecting it 🙏🏻 Jai Hind #GalwanValley #IndiaChinaFaceOff — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) June 17, 2020

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan also took to her social media to pay her respects with the martyred soldiers of the India China War. The actor wrote how in these testing times, times are hard, the foe is harsh and the responsibility is harder. She further added that along with her, every Indian will stand in solidarity with the Indian Army to share the responsibility. The actor also sent her prayers to the families of the martyred soldiers of the India China War. Take a look at the Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor's tweet.

Times are hard, the foe is harsh and the responsibility is harder. Just know that I and every Indian will stand with you @adgpi in solidarity to share that responsibility!

Prayers for the martyrs and their bereaved families 🙏 #GalwanValley #WithTheSoldier #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 16, 2020

