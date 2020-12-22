Ashish Chanchlani accused of 'paid views' with viral trend, shares video proof to hit back

With talk about the milestones a video achieves, in terms of views, gaining prominence, artists and makers are often seen trying their best to beat their rivals and establish records. This trend has also led to many artists ‘buying’ views, and some have also been under police scrutiny. In the latest, Ashish Chanchlani was accused of ‘paid views’ and the trend got on in a big way on Twitter, before the YouTuber was forced to issue a clarification.

‘Ashish Chanchlani paid views’ trends

‘Ashish Chanchlani paid views’ became a trend on Twitter recently, with a screenshot that went viral. In the image, the alleged statistics of the performance of one of his videos is shown, and apart from views which was 3.4 million and 5.8 million in different posts, the average cost per view and amount as ‘cost’ was shown at around Rs 5.57 lakh and Rs 9.54 lakh.

Numerous netizens reacted to the trend, and reacted with words, ‘people can do anything with money’, and ‘we didn’t expect this from you.’

Ashish Chanchlani Bhot Saare Sensitive Tweets Kar Rahe Hai. Pls Samjhao Ki Kya Scene Ho Gya Hai. AshishChanchlani PaidViews pic.twitter.com/0XVFMQzusj — charmy (@ckguju1) December 21, 2020

As the trend became a talking point, Ashish Chanchlani shared multiple posts. In one tweet, he called the person who created the trend and screenshot as 'chatur ramlingam' and quipped over that person trying to ‘top the exam’ by destroying the competition.

Iss industry mein kuch logo ko chatur ramlingam banne ka bada shauk hai

Dusro ko neeche laake inko lagta hai inke kaam mast ho jaenge.

In immature chomu logo ko lagta hai top maarne ke lie competition ko kharab karna hota hai — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) December 21, 2020

Using the hashtag ‘organic’, Ashish asserted that the person could spread fake news by giving money, but the YouTuber was not going to bog down, expressing faith over the public support.

Paise deke fake news failane se

Public ke saamne na toh main neeche hone waala hu aur naa tu muje neeche kar sakte hai

Apne ko public ne banaya hai

Jitne paise lagane hai laga

Kuch ukhaad nai paaega#Organic — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) December 21, 2020

He posted a video to sarcastically ‘thank’ the person for making him trend on Twitter, and making his ‘dream come true.’ In another post, he quipped that the person should have at least 'seen the upper case and lower case' and at least put a space between his name and surname.

Saare tweets dekho mere trend ke

SAB KE SAB SAME ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚

Kam se kam muje tag kar dete yaar thode followers mil jaate

UPPERCASE lowercase toh dekhte aur kam se kam mere naam aur surname ke beech ek space toh daal deta ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) December 21, 2020

Ashish Chanchlani then posted a video where he showed the statistics of his own page, and pointed to the ‘YouTube advertising’ column, which showed ‘0.0’. He jokingly said, that he was 'expecting at least 100 per cent' views from it, as the trend hinted at.

Ashish Chanchlani on YouTube

Ashish Chanchlani is considered among the most popular and most-subscribed independent YouTubers in India with 22.9 million subscribers. He is known for his comic videos, and occasionally infuses other elements like thriller and horror to make a point as well. His latest video was a spoof on the show Bigg Boss.

