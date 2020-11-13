'Ludo' Sketch By Ashish Chanchlani Leaves Netizens In A Laughter Spell; Watch Video

Ashish Chanchlani and Netflix came up with a hilarious way to promote the film Ludo, which has just been released. The video Netflix uploaded featured Ashish Chanchlani as the spirit of “Ludo” who tried his wicked antics to put the family against each other. As the game begins, a hilarious series of events takes place which led to the audiences laughing due to the sheer wit in the roughly 6-minute-long video.

Ludo sketch by Ashish Chanchlani leaves netizens in a laughter spell

Ashish Chanchlani's video is popular for the raw and relatable humour and thus the same plot was used for the sketch Netflix uploaded. As the video begins, one can see Ashish hilarious enjoying himself with popcorn in hand. It is only until later we realise the reason for his amusement. A family is shown in the video who is in the midst of the Diwali celebrations. The son of the house brings home a girl whom he introduces to the family. Things go well and the family sit down to play a game of Ludo. Meanwhile, Ashish Chanchlani narrates a few dialogues from the movie Ludo to give a clear reference to the film.

In the film Ludo, the characters are depicted as four colours of the Ludo board, in the sketch, however, it is the spirit of Ludo that controls the players. Thus as the game begins, Ashish Chanchlani plays on various relatable moments like, a player not getting the number six easily, or certain kills that happen to another player’s coin, among others. While doing so, Ashish as the spirit of Ludo tries his best to pit the family against each other. Thus symbolising that Ludo as a game often creates fights among those who play it. While the family finally breaks and begins to fight, Ashish Chanchlani is seen enjoying the situation as his plan successfully worked. Later, the family blames Ludo for their fight and Ashish Chanchlani delivers a hilarious monologue only to be interrupted by the sister in the family who changes the game to Snakes and Ladder. The sketch thus ends with Ashish Chanchlani exiting as the Ludo spirit and coming back as the spirit of Snakes and Ladder.

