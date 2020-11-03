Ashish Chanchlani's Latest Video Appreciated By Fans, Reaches 17M Views In 3 Days

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recently posted an overwhelming video on eve-teasing and in no time, the video went viral all over the internet. The video was made on eve-teasing in which a cab driver is catcalling a girl. It showcases the girl’s presence of mind, revealing how she manages to deal with the situation. The video gave a strong message against stalking, molestation, eve-teasing and trafficking. It illustrated how a woman needs to fight against all such issues as shown in the video. The role of the female passenger has been essayed by actor Barkha Singh while YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani can be seen as the cab driver. Take a look at Ashish Chanchlani and Barkha Singh’s video.

Ashish Chanchlani & Barkha Singh's video

Ashish Chanchlani’s YouTube video The Dealer illustrated a scene where a cab driver is passing some indecent comments while the girl is sitting behind. After being annoyed by the vulgar comments, the girl twists the tale by faking a call. She later begins having a fake conversation on her phone and pretends to be a mafia discussing her drug business. The situation later becomes a bit funny when the girl scares the hell out of the cab driver by pretending to have a gun in her bag. In the end, while building up the fake situation, the girl manages to get rid of the vulgar cab driver.

Ashish Chanchlani and Barkha Singh’s video has become the second most fastest viewed video crossing 17 million views and 2.5 Million likes within three days of uploading it on Ashish Chanchlani’s Youtube channel. Ashish Chanchlani’s videos are extremely popular among his fans and these manage to crack them up every time he comes on camera.

After experiencing the huge success with Ashish Chanchlani's Youtube video, he expressed his feelings and stated that he never expected that this video would break records and people would appreciate it so much. He added that their video got 2 million views in real-time and crossed 3 million views within 3 hours. He was surprised and stated that he hopes that his fans keep supporting his content. He also expressed his desire to create more such videos that have a powerful message. Talking about his comedy videos, he stated that they will always be a constant on his channel, Ashish Chanchlani Vines, but with ACV Hatke, he will get to create more experimental videos that his audience will love.

An interesting fact about the YouTuber is that Ashish Chanchlani’s videos are so popular among fans that it has helped him make to the top three Youtubers to cross 20 million subscribers in India and second most subscribed Youtuber of India with 22 million subscribers.

