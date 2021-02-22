Ashish Chanchlani Reveals Real Reason Behind 'featuring In 'Forbes 30 Under 30'

Ashish Chanchlani was recently featured in 'Forbes 30 under 30' for the year 2021. Announcing the same, the YouTuber took to his Instagram handle on Feb 21 and shared a hilarious video, wherein he turned into Goli the "entrepreneur". Sharing the vine video on social media, Ashish Chanchlani said, "This was the real reason why i was featured in Forbes 30 under 30 entrepreneur list of 2021". Dressed in formal attire, the actor shared why he was featured in 'Forbes 30 under 30'.

A peek into Ashish Chanchalni's videos

In this Instagram post, Ashish Chanchalni dressed as a business tycoon can be seen playing his character, Goli. The vine video starts with the former getting out of his car, sporting tinted glasses. Celebratory music plays in the background as he walks. Further in the video, two guys are spotted talking about Goli.

One of them says, "one of India's richest, biggest personalities mese aata hai yeh", to which another guy questions asking who is this man and what does he do. Describing Ashish aka Goli, the former says that he is Goli and he became rich selling the ice gola in summer. As the video progresses, Ashish comes with his gola stall and starts selling the ice gola.

Sharing this vine video, Chanchlani announced in a quirky way that he was featured in Forbes 30 under 30. He also thanked his fans and wrote, "The success you know but the struggle you dont". In the comment section, Ashish Chanchlani added, "Elon muski i am coming baby". Watch Ashish Chanclani's hilarious vine as he gets featured in Forbes.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Ashish Chanchlani were quick to share their response in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Haan bhai, Elon Musk ke baad Goli hi Number ata hai" (after Elon Musk, its Goli's turn). Another added, "8 year old me when I purchase a lottery ticket..ab Apun billionaire ban jayega" (now i will become a billionaire). One of Ashish's fans commented, "Wah what a entry".

Image Credit - Ashish Chanchlani's Instagram comment section

