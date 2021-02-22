Director Teja Announces 'Chitram 1.1' With Poster; Gives Away Interesting Details

Telugu filmmaker Teja celebrates his 54th birthday today on Feb 22. As wishes were pouring in for the director, he took to his Twitter handle to make an exciting announcement for his fans. Director Teja announced that the shooting for the Chitram movie sequel will commence this year. Titled Chitram 1.1, the filmmaker shared the first poster of the upcoming film.

Posting the first look of the Chitram movie sequel, Chitram 1.1, and Teja wrote, "Will start shoot this Year!". The first installment starred Uday Kiran and Reema Sen in the lead role. However, no information about the sequel's cast ensemble has been disclosed by the director.

Will start shoot this Year! pic.twitter.com/VHVIJEJ2PT — Teja (@tejagaru) February 22, 2021

Also Read | Prabhas' look in 'Adipurush' sets internet on 'fire', fans say 'King of transformation'

Netizens' reactions

Fans and followers of Teja's movies seemed excited about the sequel. Several netizens have retweeted Teja's post. One of the users wrote, "WoW sir I'm so excited to watch this movie I can't wait sir", while another added, "Rp patnaik...... Another blockbuster music album on the way..... All the best team". Another user commented, "All the best Sir ji, looking forward for this exciting project".

Some netizens were also against the sequel. One of the users wrote, "Sir vaddu andi ila sequels teesi orginal movie success ni bad cheyakandi ila sequels konni sarulu workout avvadu konni sarulu avvadu" (Sir, no, don't make sequels like this and bad the original movie success. Sequels like this sometimes don't workout sometimes don't). Seems like director Teja would have to face immense pressure on making another blockbuster. Check more fans' reactions.

Happy Birthday sir 💐🎂😍🤗🤝

All the best 👍 to Chitram1.1 — Sudharshan Rebal (@Sudhars280610) February 22, 2021

Waiting⏳ — Ranga Ram fan 🧘🏻‍♂️💆🏻‍♂️ (@Suryasubramany1) February 22, 2021

Also Read | Singer Ipsitaa's 'Solo Laila' is all about 'women who dare to fly high'; Watch

Chitram Telugu movie

The first installment of Chitram was released in 2000. The original film stars Uday Kiran and debutant Reema Sen in the lead roles. The romantic comedy flick was produced by Ramoji Rao. The film was also remade in Kannada as Chithra, starring debutantes Nagendra Prasad and Rekha Vedavyas. After a year of its release, Chitram was dubbed in Tamil. It is based on college campus romance.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan's 'Ustad Hotel' & other South films that are all about food and cooking

Also Read | Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, Jhataleka share their stories of audition struggles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.