Ashish Chanchlani Shares His Old Childhood Pic, Asks Fans To 'spot' Him; See Inside

Ashish Chanchlani has become one of the most popular YouTubers and social media personalities in the last few years. His several comic videos have attracted a large number of followers on his social media handles, especially his Instagram. Being a younger generation YouTuber, it is unsurprising that he is extremely interactive with his audience, often thanking them for their support and making them laugh. He has now uploaded an old throwback picture from his Instagram account, from the time he was just in school. Have a look at it.

Ashish Chanchlani shares his old childhood pic

Ashish Chanclani’s Instagram is filled with videos that keep his fans and followers laughing. He is seen making funny videos on various relatable issues and ‘moments’ and posting on his social media accounts, often the ones that can be related by the younger generation.

However, he also frequently has interactive sessions with his loyal fans on Instagram, via posts and live streaming. He has now posted a rather old class photo from his school days and asked his fans to guess him in the photo. He wrote in his caption, “Spot me, comment downðŸ˜ŒI’ll let you know if you are right or wrong. A picture from my second standard Birla School, Kalyanâ¤ï¸”.

Image courtesy: Ashsih Chanchlani's Instagram comments

Before his fans could start guessing, he mentioned in another comment that his old classmates are not allowed to guess where he is in the photo, given that they are would already be aware of that. Among the ones that commented was another star Youtuber Bhuvan Bam, who replied in his usual funny and witty manner.

He commented by sarcastically guessing that Ashish was absent on the day the photo was taken. His other followers also replied by making different guesses of where he actually is in the photo, while writing witty replies as well.

Ashish Chanchlani has nearly 10 million followers on Instagram. He has worked with several big names from the film industry including Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor, who have appeared on his videos. His long list of funny videos on Youtube often feature other major Youtubers and social media influencers as well.

