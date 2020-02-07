Aswathama Tamilrockers Incident: Naga Shaurya Starrer Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers is a notorious piracy website that is known to cause massive blows to the entertainment industry as a whole. The infamous website has already leaked many blockbuster movies on the piracy website. Tamilrockers is notorious for reportedly distributing copyright material which allows the user to download various movies online with the help of torrent files. The latest to join the list is Naga Shaurya’s Aswathama.

Because of this illegal release of Aswathama online, the movie is likely to suffer a huge loss in terms of Box Office collection. Because of being leaked online, netizens can stream and download the movie without going to the theatre. Before this Tamilrockers has leaked many big movies like Dream Girl, Marjaavaan, Pagalpanti, Software Sudheer and Darbar. Not only Indian but many Hollywood blockbuster movies have also fallen prey to the website. Movies like Avengers: Endgame, Frozen 2, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker were also leaked on the infamous website.

The trailer of Aswathama was recently released. Fans of Naga Shaurya are loving the trailer and they are showing their love and support in comments too. The actor is known for his comic timing in Telugu film industry. The Girls And Beer actor is playing a totally different character in Aswathama. He is seen in a bulked-up avatar. The look of Naga Shaurya has been doing the rounds on internet since the launch of his movie’s trailer.

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying very hard to curb the piracy of content in India. However, their efforts are barely bearing any fruit as piracy websites like Tamilrockers have made their efforts futile. Not just Tamilrockers, many such websites are emerging on the internet almost every day.

