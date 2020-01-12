Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Falls Prey To Piracy, Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

The internet users were startled yet again by Tamilrockers after the piracy website leaked the much-anticipated Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' online. Quite often deemed as one of the notorious websites which is well known for distributing copyrighted material, Tamilrockers allows its users to download a plethora of HD and dubbed movies online for free.

Sarileru Neekevvaru Movie Download – Tamilrockers and Movierulz

One of the highly anticipated Telugu movies of 2020, Sarileru Neekevvaru was leaked online by Tamilrockers and Movierulz shortly after it released in theaters on January 11. The film was set to clash at the box office with some other big banner movies from both Tollywood and Bollywood; and now with its leak, its box office collection might get heavily affected.

Pirated movies have become extremely popular among the masses because of websites like Tamillrockers and Movierulz. Some of these websites reportedly also leaked some big banner Bollywood movies including the Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4, Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman, the Hrithik Roshan starrer War, and the list goes on. Shahid Kapoor starrer Udta Punjab was leaked two days prior to its release date by multiple piracy websites.

Despite constant efforts being put by DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities to curb down the piracy wave going on in the country, it seems that piracy is not going to come to an end in near future with all efforts are going in vain, and sites such as Tamilrockers and Movierulz are still getting higher level of traffic online. The piracy scene has also seen growth due to increased usage of torrents. Torrents constitute a significant source of piracy which aids people worldwide to download pirated versions of games, software, films, TV series, songs and much more.

Check out the trailer of Sarileru Neekevvaru here:

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

