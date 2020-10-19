'Ayodhya Ki Ramleela' Cast And The Characters They Would Be Essaying This Year; See List

Ayodhya Ki Ramleela play has been set up in Ayodhya and is being telecasted only on Doordarshan this year. It will be air in all the nine days of Navratri celebrations this year. There are many talented actors in the Ramleela this year. Many of the actors from Bollywood and TV industry will also play pivotal roles in Ayodhya Ki Ramleela. Let’s take a look at Ayodhya Ki Ramleela cast.

Ayodhya Ki Ramleela Cast:

Sonu Dagar as Shri Ram

Sonu Dagar will be essaying the role of Shri Ram in Ayodhya Ki Ramleela this year. The actor has been a part of many other projects namely Realizing Shakti Astitva, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Jai Kanhaiya Lal and more.

Kavita Joshi as Sita Mata

Kavita Joshi is an actor from the Haryanvi industry who will be featured as Sita Mata in Ayodhya Ki Ramleela on Doordarshan. She has been a vital part of over 25 movies in the Haryanvi industry. Kavita has also been a part of several albums. Not many people know that Kavita Joshi has featured in many episodes of Crime Patrol.

Vindu Dara Singh as Hanuman

Vindu Dara Singh is a popular actor in the television as well as the movie industry. He has essayed a variety of roles in many Bollywood films. He is well-known for portraying Hanuman in Ramayan.

Ritu Shivpuri as Kaikeyi

Ritu Shivpuri is an actress and model who has played supporting roles in many TV shows and movies. She has been working in Kannada and the Hindi industry so far. Some of her notable Hindi movies include Aankhen, Lajja, Shakti: The Power, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Elaan and a few others.

Shahbaz Khan as Ravana

Shahbaz Khan is a popular actor from Bollywood who has predominantly essayed negative roles. He is also a well-known face in the TV industry. Some of his best roles are in the projects like Betaal Pachisi, The Sword of Tipu Sultan, Santoshi Maa, Chandrakanta, Big Brother, Agent Vinod, etc.

Asrani as Narad

Asrani is a legendary actor who will be playing the role of Narad in Ayodhya Ki Ramleela. He is a popular actor and director who has also tried his hands as a singer in a few movies. Some of his memorable movies as an actor include Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sholay, Bawarchi, and many others.

Other actors from the Ayodhya Ki Ramleela cast includes Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Rakesh Puri, Avatar Gill, Raza Murad etc.

