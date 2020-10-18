Latest News: RJD Slams Nitish Kumar; Doordarshan Begins Live Streaming Ayodhya ‘Ram Leela’

RJD slams Nitish Kumar for mishandling COVID

As the upcoming Bihar poll is the first election in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the RJD has stepped up its attack on the Nitish Kumar government over its handling of the situation. This comes after two ministers of Nitish's cabinet lost their lives to COVID in the past one week. As the campaign for the first phase of assembly polls gains momentum, RJD accused Nitish of being ignorant and said that the state government is not doing enough to tackle the problem.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is ignorant regarding COVID-19 and is not concerned about the lives of people. Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey is doing nothing to tackle the situation and is only concerned about winning state elections. The people of Bihar are observing all this and will not forgive this government," Yadav, who is the Chief Ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan, told news agency ANI.

Haryana CM claims 85K govt recruitments on merit basis in 5 yrs

While addressing a press conference at Haryana Niwas on Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that in the past five years, over 85,000 government jobs recruitments have been done on a merit basis. CM Khattar also said that in the next five years too, over 1 lakh recruitments will be done.

CM Khattar said, "While all these efforts have certainly proved fruitful be it conducting of recruitment on Merit Basis or implementing teacher transfer policy. These initiatives taken by Haryana to bring about reforms have been appreciated at the national level.”

LIVE : Addressing Press Conference at Haryana Niwas. https://t.co/Z4JKYnJDDc — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) October 17, 2020

‘Iron Man’ balloon mistaken for flying ‘alien’

Fear and anxiety gripped the residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bhatta Parsaul village as they woke up to the sight of a strange flying object in the sky. As the unidentified object made its way through the Dankaur area and then landed in a canal near Bhatta Parsaul village, many people followed the coloured object. According to the police, the floating object later turned out to be an 'Iron Man'-shaped balloon.

SHO Anil Kumar Pandey said, "It was a balloon filled with air that had gone up in the sky and later came down and got stuck in the bushes along the canal. A part of the balloon was touching the flowing water in the canal which had led the balloon to shake a little. Unbeknown to the spectators, this made for an anxious watch.”

Doordarshan begins live streaming Ayodhya ‘Ram Leela’

For the first time, Doordarshan will broadcast 'Ram Leela' live from the Laxman Qila in Ayodhya. It will be on air at 7 pm to 10 pm daily for the nine days of Navratri leading up to Dussehra. 'Ram Leela' live telecast will be on several government social media channels as well as on Youtube and will be available in various languages across the country.

LIVE NOW -

'Ram Leela from Ayodhya' on @DDNational & Live-Stream on our YouTube channel : https://t.co/DLD5908vxu pic.twitter.com/8GpjOE3As5 — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) October 17, 2020

Payal Ghosh says Irfan Pathan is silent on Kashyap

Unlike the support from members of the film industry to various celebrities on various topics, not many have come out in support of Payal Ghosh in her case against Anurag Kashyap. While it’s been politicians backing her, now the actor has questioned the silence of Irfan Pathan. She claimed that the ex-Team India cricketer was aware about her conversations with Anurag Kashyap, and expected her once 'good friend' to share his views on it.

I have definitely not talked about mr. kashyap raped me but I shared everything with @IrfanPathan about the conversations including (xyz) alas!! he is keeping mum inspite of knowing everything and once he claimed to be my good friend. — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 17, 2020

