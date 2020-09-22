Do You Know Ashalata Wabgaonkar Also Played A Role In Doordarshan's 1988 'Mahabharat'?

Veteran Indian actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away on September 22 at the age of 79 due to COVID-19. She was currently shooting for the Marathi serial Aai Mazi Kalubai. Ashalata Wabgaonkar was a famous actor who was known for her work in Marathi plays and Hindi films. Ashalata Wabgaonkar has acted in over 100 Hindi and Marathi movies. She had also done a prominent role in Doordarshan's 1988 Mahabharat serial as well. Read on.

ALSO READ| Ashalata Wabgaonkar's Marathi Films From 'Umbartha' To 'Vahinichi Maya' You Must Watch

Ashalata Wabgaonkar's role in Doordarshan's 1988 Mahabharat

Ashalata Wabgaonkar played the role of Rajmata Shakuntala, who was King Dushyanta's wife. Actor Raj Babbar played the role of her son Bharat, who was paternal Ancestor of the Kauravas and Pandavas. Ashalata Wabgaonkar played recurring role in the 1988's Mahabharat serial as Rajmata Shakuntala. The cast of Mahabharat serial was huge and many characters were seen playing recurring roles in the TV series.

Mahabharat is a television series based on the Hindu epic of the same name. The Mahabharat serial commenced from October 2, 1988, to June 24, 1990, on DD National. The serial was produced by B.R. Chopra and helmed by Ravi Chopra, the much-acclaimed series was recently re-aired on Doordarshan during the lockdown. It unfolds the story of the feud between the Pandava princes and their cousins, the Kaurava princes. Each episode of the show was almost of an hour and the title song of the serial was sung by singer Mahendra Kapoor, the lyrics of the song were actually verses from Bhagwad Gita, which later went on to become iconic amongst Indian audience. The serial is considered as the most successful Mahabharat series produced for TV. Later even a spin off series called Mahabharat Katha Part II was aired which was the story of Barbarik and Veer Babhruvahan, that were left out in the original Mahabharat serial.

ALSO READ| Ashalata Wabgaonkar's 10 Bollywood Movies To Commemorate The Actor

Ashalata Wabgaonkar's movies

Ashalata Wabgaonkar has played roles in Hindi movies like Police Force: An Inside Story, Ghayal, Do Ankhen Barah Hath, Agni Sakshi, Daava, Woh Saat Din, Namak Halal, Sadma, Prem Deewane, and Zindagi Ek Juaa to name a few. Her Marathi films include Umbartha, Sutradhar, and Vahinichi Maya. She had also authored a book named Gard Sabhowati.

ALSO READ| Ashalata Wabgaonkar Passes Away: Renuka Shahane, Rajshri Deshpande And Fans Pay Tribute

ALSO READ| Mahabharat Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Iconic Show

Promo Image courtesy: Smita Gondkar Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.