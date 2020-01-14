'Who Is This Man?': Hrithik Roshan Stunned After Watching The 'Smoothest Airwalk'

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter and expressed sheer delight after watching the 'smoothest airwalk' that he witnessed. Known to be a dance fanatic, Roshan shared a video of dancing on Bollywood songs. What grabbed eyeballs was the moves of the boy, which seemed to be inspired by Micheal Jackson. Stunned by the dance moves, Hrithik asks the identity of the boy.

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

Netizens amused

The video garnered a plethora of likes within some time. While many hailed Hrithik for acknowledging the boy's talent, others praised the 'brilliant moves'.

whoever he is ..he will feel luckiest today to get a response from god of dance for his dancing..😃 — Anshu Raj (@ianshuraj_) January 13, 2020

He is your fan.. You are his God. Its so nice to see you noticed him and wanted to know more about him. Not many stars bother to do that. You, inspite of being a super star, showed care. No wonder you are a God for many dreamers. Hats off Sir. — India In Blood (@IndiaInBlood1) January 13, 2020

Thank you for the link. I can't take my eyes off. Brilliant moves. — Rajender Prajapat 🇮🇳 (@rjkumar1536) January 13, 2020

Hrithik Roshan And Sanjay Gupta To Come Together For 'Krissh 4'

Since Hrithik Roshan's announcement that the fourth installment to the Krissh franchise is on the making, the film is making headlines. Like the previous parts, Krissh 4 will feature Hrithik in the lead and his father, Rakesh Roshan as the producer. The film currently does not have a director but rumours state that Sanjay Gupta might take up the director’s hat for the film.

It was not long ago that the two, Sanjay Gupta and Hrithik Roshan have worked together. The last time these two collaborated was for the 2017 massive hit, Kaabil which had Yami Gautam as the female lead role. Thus reports say that the two might be able to bring success for Krissh 4 as they did for the 2017 Hrithik-starrer.

