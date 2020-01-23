Have Meghan Markle's Son Archie's Godparents Finally Been Revealed? Reports Suggest So

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who recently stepped down as the senior members of the British Royal family, have now revealed the godparents of baby Archie. A media portal’s report has finally revealed the details regarding baby Archie’s godparents.

Recently, the couple caused a major stir everywhere when they announced that they would like to take a step back from their royal duties. Following their announcement, the couple also gave up the title of HRH after the Sandringham summit. Their announcement of stepping down as senior members of the Royal family took the world by storm.

But the couple are back in the headlines for a new revelation. A media portal in their report has finally revealed baby Archie’s godparents and a few details about them.

The media portal’s report suggests that Prince William and Prince Harry’s former nanny Tiggy Pettifer has been chosen as one of baby Archie’s godparents. Baby Archie’s other godparent is Mark Dyer. Mark Dyer was one of Prince Charles’ former officers of honour. However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not confirmed this news yet. Harry’s good friend Charlie Van Straubenzee has also been chosen to be one of baby Archie’s godparents.

Another media portal’s report suggests that Tiggy Pettifer and Mark Dyer were both constants in Prince Harry’s childhood and still have a special place in his life. The report further states that Prince Harry chose Tiggy and Mark so that they could help keep Archie rooted somehow to the UK as the family of three plans to relocate to North America.

