Here's Meghan Markle's First Photograph From Canada After Royal Split

Meghan Markle has been photographed for the first time on January 15 in Canada since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced 'stepping back' as the 'senior members' of the royal family. According to Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver, Meghan visited them on Wednesday to discuss the “issues affecting women in the community”.

While the Royal couple declared to work towards being “financially independent” on Instagram, everything else was kept private including the crisis summit at Sandringham on January 13 where the Royal family met to discuss the 'crisis'. The couple also said that they will split time between the UK and North America while 'continuing to honour' their duty to Queen Elizabeth II, the Commonwealth, and patronages.

Queen gives a nod

Meghan reportedly also did not take part in the formal meeting that Prince Harry had with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince William to discuss their family's future. The Queen also gave a nod and brokered a deal with the couple on January 13. The decision of the Queen agreeing to the 'transition' came after the summit at Sandringham where the family had 'constructive discussions'. The Queen, in a statement, said that she and the royal family are 'entirely supportive' of Prince Harry and Meghan's decision. The statement released by Buckingham Palace further states that the Queen and the family members had 'very constructive discussions', however, 'final decisions' will be reached in coming days.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that few days before the announcement by the couple, Frim Fram Inc. which ran Duchess' website 'The Tig' was registered as a new corporation in Delaware on December 30. The former actor had founded the company in 2014 but it was shut down in 2017 before marrying Prince Harry. The company was previously California-based but reportedly started to incorporated in Delaware this fall.

