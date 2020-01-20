Meghan Markle's Father Accuses Daughter Of 'cheapening' Royal Institution

Thomas Markle has accused his daughter Meghan Markle of “cheapening” the British Royal family after 'stepping back' as 'senior members' along with husband, Prince Harry on January 19. In the comments made on the documentary which will be broadcasted by British Channel, Thomas called the decision of the couple to work and become financially independent is “disappointing” and embarrassing”. According to him, Meghan “got every girl's dream” and now, she took a decision of “tossing that away for money”.

The estranged father spoke from Mexico where he lives, as Queen Elizabeth II and Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed the separation agreement. Thomas not only accused the couple of undermining “one of the greatest long-living institutions ever” but also said that Prince Harry and Meghan are “destroying” it.

Thomas' statements come while the relations with his daughter still remain tense as Meghan and her father might have to testify against each other regarding a lawsuit filed against The Mail by Meghan. Thomas and Meghan have remained estranged since his daughter married Prince Harry, and recently, he called them both “lost souls”.

The Royal Family released yet another statement on January 18 saying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use their 'royal highness' titles. This was among other developments introduced by Queen Elizabeth towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement. HRH is an abbreviation for His Royal Highness or Her Royal Highness used to address members of royal families, usually princes or princesses. Monarchs and their consorts are usually styled Majesty.

Prince Harry expresses 'great sadness'

Prince Harry reportedly expressed 'great sadness' over him and his wife Meghan Markle giving up their royal titles as part of a separation agreement with the Queen and existing senior members of the royal family. While addressing supporters of his Africa-based charity in London on January 19, he said that 'it brings him great sadness' but he saw no other way out other than to give up his royal role in search of a 'more peaceful' life with his wife, and baby Archie. According to reports, in his speech, he further said that he hoped to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth and military associations without public funding, however, that wasn't possible.

