Did Bad Bunny Get Cheated On By Gabriela? El Dominio's Claims Spark Rumours

The Puerto Rican pop sensation Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) has been making major headlines lately after social media users were convinced that his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri cheated on him. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same by the two, the internet seems to be convinced about the same. But netizens claiming that Gabriela did cheat on Bad Bunny do not come from thin air and have certain claims by another Puerto Rican artist. Read below to know what is going on between Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela -

Also read: Gigi Hadid & Bella's Father Says It's A 'burden' Being Their Dad, Calls It 'dangerous'

Did Bad Bunny got cheated on?

Back when the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented in different countries, Bad Bunny had gone live on Instagram and revealed that he will spend his time in quarantine with his girlfriend Gabriela. Whereas, the two were also collaborating with each other as Gabriela helped him get some photographs along with other musical operations. Gabriela was later seen wearing a diamond ring which set off speculations whether the two had gotten engaged.

Also read: Chadwick Boseman Took Pay-cut So That Sienna Miller Could Join '21 Bridges' Cast

Rumours about Gabriela cheating on Bad Bunny started doing the rounds on the internet right after this. The rumours were fueled after the Puerto Rican trap artist named El Dominio came Live on Instagram and claimed that Gabriela had cheated on bad Bunny with him years ago. The trap artist has claimed that Gabriela and Benito were in their initial days of the relationship when the former cheated on him.

However, the truth in this matter which is known to the public that Gabriela was indeed in a relationship with El Dominio before dating Bad Bunny. The claims made by El Dominio have not been confirmed any of his representatives and neither Gabriela nor Bad have commented on the claims.

Also read: Milan Fashion Week Gives Small Opening To BLM With Italian-African Designers

However, one inquisitive netizen has now structured a timeline of the rumours and the developments between El Dominio and the couple. The Tumblr post by 'conejitomalo' summarises all the things which have happened between the two parties. The post states that El Dominio has been claiming Bad Bunny has spoiled his professional life ever since he alleged Gabriela of cheating. Check out the post below -

Also read: Robert Downey Jr.'s Post On 'Pepperony' Gwyneth Paltrow's Birthday Is A Stark Throwback

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.