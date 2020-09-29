Robert Downey Jr.'s Post On 'Pepperony' Gwyneth Paltrow's Birthday Is A Stark Throwback

Robert Downey Jr. took to Instagram on Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow's birthday on Monday and shared an adorable throwback photo seemingly from the sets of the Marvel Universe films for which they collaborated. RDJ played Tony Stark (Iron Man) in the superhero film franchise while Paltrow essayed the role of Pepper Potts- his love interest.

The cute picture shared by Robert Downey Jr. on Instagram takes us back to the playful chemistry that the duo shared while in their characters. The caption written by him is also reminiscent of Tony Stark who had never been one to shy away from showering gifts and flattering words on Pepper. He wished Gwyneth Paltrow - "the absolute powerhouse" - a happy birthday and added, "You deserve all the best today...and then a little bit more."

The iconic duo featured together in the 2008 film Iron Man and has been a part of every film with the armored super-hero in the lead. They were last seen together as Tony Stark and Pepper Potts in the MCU's last film of Phase 3 - Avengers: Endgame. Robert Downey Jr said goodbye to Tony Stark / Iron Man in the 2019 film, along with Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America. The character sacrificed his life to save the universe, as he snapped his fingers while wearing the gauntlet with infinity stones which resulted in Thanos and his army turning into dust.

Since then, there had been many speculation and theories for his comeback in MCU. It is said that he might have a cameo in the upcoming Black Widow movie starring Scarlet Johansson, but both the character will still remain dead in the MCU. There are also reports that he might lend his voice as the new AI for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker / Spider-Man’s new suit in the third untitled movie. However, RDJ has not confirmed anything about it yet.

