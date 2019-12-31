Barack Obama's Annual Song List Includes Local To International Artists; Find Out Here

Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, shares his annual list which includes book suggestions, web shows, movies and more towards the end of the year. This year he shared his annual list of favourite music as well. The list had over thirty songs and also included Indian singer Prateek Kuhad’s cold/mess.

The video song featuring Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain was a hit back when it released. Moreover, the list includes songs from international pop stars like Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ Old Town Road and domestic hits like Big Thief’s Not. The diverse list further had songs form stars like Frank Ocean, Rosalía, Solange, the National, and DaBaby.

Barack Obama shares his 2019 pick for music on Twitter:

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

Cold/mess made it to the list alongside songs of other international sensations like Beyonce, Young Thug, Lizzo and more such artists. The list did not stick to any major labels or artists. It included internationals, older songs like La Vida Es Un Carnaval by Angélique Kidjo.

Meanwhile, Prateek Kuhad could not believe that the song made it to the former President's profound playlist. He mentioned in a Twitter feed that he is in absolute awe. He also thanked Barack Obama in his Tweet for making this the highlight for him in 2019.

Barack Obama started sharing his favourites list while he was still in office in 2014. Initially, it was only book recommendations. However, he started adding favourite movies and songs in consecutive years. This year as well he shared his lists which were awaited by his followers.

More Lists:

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter. We’ll start with books today — movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/l5qTGkAPok — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2019

