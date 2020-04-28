Amitabh Bachchan's Movies That Were Directed By Basu Chatterjee, See List

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of the industry for around five decades with more than 150 films. He has worked with many directors including Basu Chatterjee. Amitabh and Basu have done a few films together. Read to know about them.

Amitabh Bachchan’s films directed by Basu Chatterjee

Piya Ka Ghar

Amitabh Bachchan worked with Basu Chatterjee for the first time in Piya Ka Ghar in 1972. He was seen in a special appearance in the film. It stars Jaya Bachchan, Anil Dhawan, Agha, Sulochana Chatterjee, Suresh Chatwal and others. The movie is a remake of Raja Thakur’s Marathi film Mumbaicha Jawai. Piya Ka Ghar is prominently set in Mumbai in the 1970s. In the form of a comic family drama, it shows the difficulties of life during the 70s in India’s biggest city.

Piya Ka Ghar revolves around Malti Shankar (Jaya Bachchan) who is from a wealthy family in a small Indian town. When she enters into an arranged marriage, she relocates to live with her husband. Upon her arrival, she is shocked that he lives in a crowded place in Bombay. Dharmendra also makes an appearance as himself in the film.

Chhoti Si Baat

Released in 1976, Chhoti Si Baat marks Amitabh Bachchan and Basu Chatterjee’s second collaboration. But again, Amitabh was seen in a guest appearance in the film playing himself. He wears the costume from his 1975 film Zameer and seeks advice from Ashok Kumar. Chhoti Si Baat is considered as one of the best Hindi comedy films in the 70s.

The film stars Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha, Ashok Kumar, Asrani and Rajendra Nath. It has cameos of Manmohan, Sujit Kumar, Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Chhoti Si Baat is a romantic comedy film. It shows a shy accountant, Arun Pradeep (Amol Palekar) seeks the help of a love expert to win the girl of his dreams.

Manzil

Amitabh Bachchan stars as the lead for the first and only time in Basu Chatterjee’s Manzil, released in 1979. The film also stars Moushumi Chatterjee in pivotal roles along with Rakesh Pandey, Satyen Kappu and A.K. Hangal. Ajay (Amitabh Bachchan) falls in love with Aruna (Moushumi Chatterjee) and pretends to be rich in hopes of impressing her and her father. However, when the truth is revealed, Aruna's father attempts to separate them.

Manzil was critically acclaimed for its plot and Amitabh’s performance was praised. The song from the film Rimjhim Gire Saawan is a chartbuster and is still remembered by many. The film's music was given by R.D. Burman.

