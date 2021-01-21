Bhuvan Bam's Birthday Special: Here Are 5 Fun, Easy-going And Relatable Videos To Watch!

Bhuvan Bam has become the first Indian YouTuber to cross 20 million subscribers. He has won the attention of fans with his amazing content. He has also starred in music albums and appeared in a short film. The celeb never misses a chance to bring a good laugh to his audience. Here's a sneak peek of his 5 videos on the occasion of Bhuvan Bam's birthday.

Bhuvan’s popular YouTube channel BB Ki Vines is famous all around. Bhuvan Bam's videos are fun to watch with easy-going content. The use of casual language makes it a good laugh for audiences and are quite relatable. His videos deal with everyday life and current affairs. Bhuvan has been playing various characters like Bhanchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Titu mama, and others, all on his own in his videos. He further adds social messages to his videos. He has achieved fans globally and shared the stage with several Bollywood celebrities. Impersonators that have tried to imitate his performances in their videos.

Have a look at Bhuvan Bam's videos -

The video titled Titu Mama is one of the most liked videos on BB ki Vines. The video was released on May 3, 2017, and has received immense love from fans.

The fifteenth video of the Angry Masterji series is the second most liked video on the Internet. The video was released on September 16, 2020.

Kyun Sameer Kyun? Is another video that grabbed audiences in large numbers. It was released on October 22, 2020.

One of his amazing comedy videos is also Valentine’s Shopping that has marked his journey of success and took him to greater heights. In a short time, the video has received lots of love and support.

Bhuvan also created special lockdown videos in the amid of the coronavirus pandemic. He kept his fans entertained no matter what. One such video is Lockdown Queen.

More about Bhuvan Bam -

Bhuvan Bam's birthday is celebrated on January 22. Bhuvan is one of those digital content creators who won empowered India’s youth by creating thought-provoking videos. Before his comedy career, he was an aspiring singer. His first music video was The Chakhna Issue that released in 2014. Bhuvan has recently launched Youthiapa 2.0 which is his homegrown brand of merchandise. It represents individuality, self-awareness, boldness, and experience. He is not set to release his new project Dhindora.

Starting a new chapter of my life. Never imagined that one tiny idea will lead to this. Our baby characters are forming a universe of their own.😍

Har jagah ‘Dhindora’ peet do! 📣‼️

Shoot begins today.🙏🏼#Dhindora #BBKiVinesProductions #bhuvanbam pic.twitter.com/J7GS5gGkyC — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) March 13, 2020

