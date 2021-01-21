Bhuvan Bam's Birthday Special: Here Are 5 Fun, Easy-going And Relatable Videos To Watch!

Quick links:
Bhuvan Bam has become the first Indian YouTuber to cross 20 million subscribers. He has won the attention of fans with his amazing content. He has also starred in music albums and appeared in a short film. The celeb never misses a chance to bring a good laugh to his audience. Here's a sneak peek of his 5 videos on the occasion of Bhuvan Bam's birthday.
Bhuvan’s popular YouTube channel BB Ki Vines is famous all around. Bhuvan Bam's videos are fun to watch with easy-going content. The use of casual language makes it a good laugh for audiences and are quite relatable. His videos deal with everyday life and current affairs. Bhuvan has been playing various characters like Bhanchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Titu mama, and others, all on his own in his videos. He further adds social messages to his videos. He has achieved fans globally and shared the stage with several Bollywood celebrities. Impersonators that have tried to imitate his performances in their videos.
Bhuvan Bam's birthday is celebrated on January 22. Bhuvan is one of those digital content creators who won empowered India’s youth by creating thought-provoking videos. Before his comedy career, he was an aspiring singer. His first music video was The Chakhna Issue that released in 2014. Bhuvan has recently launched Youthiapa 2.0 which is his homegrown brand of merchandise. It represents individuality, self-awareness, boldness, and experience. He is not set to release his new project Dhindora.
