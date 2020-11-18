Bhuvan Bam Says "This Is For You Covid" As He Shares The News Of His Recovery On IG

Bhuvan Bam took to Instagram to announce his recovery from COVID-19 after 15 days. The YouTuber, who revealed in an Instagram story that he has been tested positive for the Coronavirus, stated recently that he has been tested negative after almost 15 days. Sharing the news on his feed, Bhuvan Bam put out a savage reply to COVID who had him stay away from all the Diwali celebrations.

Bhuvan Bam says "This is for you Covid" as he shares the news of his recovery

The picture Bhuvan Bam shared saw him holding up a provocative gesture as he celebrates his victory from COVID-19. The YouTuber was seen dressed as “The Mother” from his popular sketches as he struck a pose. Sharing the image on his Instagram feed, Bhuvan Bam wrote that the gesture in the image is for COVID and then he added the hashtag 'Negative'. Several YouTubers and content creators expressed their joy as Bhuvan Bam shared the good news. A number of positive comments from his fans flooded the comments section who were delighted to know about his recovery.

Fans were concerned for Bhuvan Bam when he revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. As the days went by, the YouTuber kept his fans updated about his day-to-day happenings. In one instance, Bhuvan Bam's photo saw him celebrating the Diwali Pooja from a distance. His parents were seen setting up the pooja while he participated from afar. Similarly, another Bhuvan Bam's Instagram post saw him in a really bad shape as he lay on the bed. In the next picture of the same post, he was seen stretching out his hand towards his mother. Fans got quite emotional and wished the YouTuber a speedy recovery.

Thus now that Bhuvan Bam has recovered, the YouTuber is delighted and shared a long heartfelt message in the comments section. He wrote that he feels lucky to have the support of his family and friends during the rough time he was in. He thanked them for being beside him and continued to advise people to take the virus seriously. He mentioned that the virus has been attacking people daily and one needs to pray for their speedy recovery. He also further advised people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and avoid risking their lives.

