Bhuvan Bam Tests Positive For COVID, Netizens Pour In Get Well Soon Wishes

BB Ki Vines fame Bhuvan Bam recently shared his health update revealing that he has tested positive for COVID. The YouTuber took to Instagram on Sunday and shared that he was not keeping well for the last couple of days. After taking the COVID-19 test, he found out that he has contracted the virus. Bhuvan also requested netizens to not take coronavirus lightly and urged everyone to take respective precautions during the pandemic. After he shared these messages on Insta, the netizens have flooded his social media with 'Get well soon' wishes. Take a look.

Bhuvan Bam tests positive for COVID-19: Netizens react

The fact that Bhuvan Bam tested COVID positive has saddened many of his fans and followers on social media. Even fellow comedian Ashish Chanchalani took to Twitter to share that he is himself saddened by the news. He also hoped that the 'Sher' would get well soon.

Jab se news aayi hai dil tut sa gaya hai

Aur bhi kaafi close log positive test hue hai@Bhuvan_Bam meri jaan get well soon

Me and my entire team plus acvians will pray for you bro

LOVE YOU.

Sher hai tu jaldi theek

Ho jaegaðŸ™ŒðŸ»ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/E3biw2VUJS — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 1, 2020

I remember those linesðŸ˜‚

Hola: "Mai ser ka bachha hu"

Sameer: "Aunty jangal kab gayi" ðŸ¤­ðŸ˜…@Bhuvan_Bam Get well soon.#bhuvanbam pic.twitter.com/UpifQOuRV5 — Not BotðŸ™ƒ||Soumadeep HowladerðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@SoumadeepHowla1) November 1, 2020

Let's laugh together and defeat covid-19 together in "b.b." styleðŸ™ŒðŸ»

"We are praying ðŸ™ðŸ» for your speedy recovery and get well soon ðŸ’" https://t.co/LtDwpkMuEe pic.twitter.com/ztmjFM42um — Kuldeeppatel4121ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Kuldeeppatel411) November 1, 2020

I wish for your speedy recovery @Bhuvan_Bam ðŸ˜¥ðŸ’– — sushma (@notsushmaa) November 1, 2020

Bhuvan Bam had earlier mentioned in his Instagram story that no one should take the virus lightly, he stated "Iss virus ko lightly mat lena. Mask lagao, keep sanitising yourself. And social distancing maintain karo" He then stated "Sab theek rah toh mil jaaunga yahin pe." Bhuvan Bam is the first-ever YouTuber in India to have acquired the milestone of 10 million subscribers on the platform. After creating his channel on the video-sharing platform back in 2015, Bhuvan Bam quickly emerged as one of the biggest and most popular YouTube personalities in India. Along with being a comedian, the 26-year-old is also a singer and a songwriter. Here are the snippets from the Instagram story that he had shared on Sunday.

Image credits: Bhuvan Bam Instagram story

Bhuvan Bam's videos featuring himself as the various characters in his YouTube channel BB ki Vines often cracks up his fans. The comedian/singer had gained a lot of recognition when he released his own music video as well. His songs like Sang Hoon Tere, Safar, Rahguzaar and Ajnabee are songs of his fans favourites as well. His YouTube channel BB Ki Vines currently has a whopping 19.6 million subscribers.

