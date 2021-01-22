Bhuvan Bam's Birthday Special: Take A Quiz About The Popular Youtuber

Bhuvan Bam has undisputedly become one of the top YouTubers and social media influencers today. His popularity has reached far and wide and his funny videos received millions of views without fail. He is seen making videos on many topics that can be related to by his audience, especially the younger audience. He also has a lot of following on his social media accounts, with more than 10 million people following him on Instagram. He has also revealed several songs and all of them have received massive viewership as well.

Bhuvan Bam has also been spotted mixing up with Bollywood celebrities on social media in the past. The famous Youtuber is all set to turn 27 years old on his birthday, which falls on January 22. On the occasion of Bhuvan Bam’s birthday, here is a quiz for his loyal fans.

Bhuvan Bam’s birthday quiz

1. What was his profession before he started making vines?

Engineer

Musician

Writer

Actor

2. Where was Bhuvan Bam born?

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Karnataka

Goa

3. When was his first song released on Youtube?

2014

2015

2016

2020

4. Which of the following is his most viewed video on Youtube?

Titu Mama

Papa Maakichu

The Chakna Issue

5. Which was his very first video?

Titu Mama

Papa Maakichu

The Chakna Issue

6. Which of the following records does Bhuvan Bam hold?

First Indian Youtuber with 10 million subscribers

First Indian Youtuber with 20 million subscribers

First Indian Youtuber with 25 million subscribers

First Indian Youtuber with 30 million subscribers

7. Which of the following was his very first song?

Teri Meri Kahani

Sang Hoon Tere

Ajnabee

Artist Aloud

8. Was his very first video that shot him to fame created by accident?

Yes

No

9. How many subscribers does Bhuvan Bam’s channel BB Ki Vines currently have?

10 million subscribers

15 million subscribers

20 million subscribers

30 million subscribers

10. In which of these colleges did Bhuvan Bam study?

Khalsa College

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

Delhi University

University of Mumbai

Answers

Musician Gujarat 2014 Titu Mama The Chakna Issue First Indian Youtuber with 10 million subscribers Artist Aloud Yes 20 million subscribers Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

