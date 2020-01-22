Bigg Boss 13: Did Shehnaaz Gill Just Spit On Sidharth Shukla’s Pillow? Read Details

Sidharth Shukla's friendship with Shehnaaz Gill has hit rock bottom, much to the disappointment of the 'SidNaaz' fans. The duo's fun and loving chemistry has been one of the biggest highlights of Bigg Boss 13. The viewers majorly watched the show because of their adorable banter. The recent episodes are witnessing some conflicts between the two wherein Sidharth also suggested Shehnaaz change her bed. Recently, a shocking video has been circulating on the social media wherein it can be seen that Shehnaaz is likely spitting on Sidharth's pillow. This had left several viewers shocked and disgusted. But seems that the contestant did not actually spit on the pillow.

A fan proved that Shehnaaz did not actually spit in the pillow

A fan took to the social media to clarify that Shehnaaz did not actually spit on the pillow but instead was looking at the other side of the bed, probably searching for something. The user further pointed out that while spitting, there is an obvious movement in the lips but in the viral video, there is no movement in Shehnaaz's lips. He further tweeted that Shehnaaz's eye angle is clearly on the other side of the bed which proves that she did not spit. He also added that Shehnaaz would have smeared her spit which she did not do.

No #ShenaazGill did not spat on Sid's Pillow



To spit one has to move lips even if being discreet the movement should be there. Her lips in each frame were the same. #BB13 pic.twitter.com/jtaGo2smIE — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) January 22, 2020

Many are doubtful

Let me break it for you#ShenaazGill eye angle

She's looking at the top of other side of the bed, making sure about, if something was there. Her eyes were never on pillow which should've been the target. After spitting anyone would smear it, she didn't. #BB13 pic.twitter.com/8psAQ1DKhO — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) January 22, 2020

Shehnaaz and Sidharth are not in talking terms

Well, this must have come down as a relief for some Shehnaaz Gill fans who were worried that this incident would have maligned her name. Talking about the show, things do not look good for Shehnaaz as she is extremely disappointed with Sidharth not talking to her. She further gets more upset when he hints towards the fact that she has not been respectful towards her parents. In the upcoming episode, Shehnaaz can be seen striking up a fight with Arti Singh as Sidharth chooses to save the latter in the nominations over her. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

