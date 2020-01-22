Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’ Brother Umar Riaz Slammed With An FIR By A Sidharth Shukla Fan?

Asim Riaz was an unknown name before his participation in Bigg Boss 13. However, now he has become a household name. Asim has had a stunning evolution in the show so far. Thanks to Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz has become one of the most popular contestants on the show. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 saw the relatives of the contestants coming inside the house and meeting them. Asim's brother Umar Riaz visited Asim and the two had a splendid conversation. Umar Riaz has been supporting Asim wholeheartedly since the very beginning of the show. He often takes to his social media to support his brother and is also not afraid to lash out on the contestants who are pitted against Asim.

Also Read: Who Is Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Riaz? Here Is All You Need To Know About Him

Umar's tweet had an indirect threat to Sidharth

But it seems like one of his recent tweets may have landed him in some trouble. Umar recently shared a tweet where he indirectly threatened Asim's friend turned bitter foe, Sidharth Shukla, wherein he mentioned that Asim's fans will thrash him once he is out of the house. This was in reference to the recent ugly altercation which took place between Asim and Sidharth. This did not go down well with the fans of Sidharth who started lashing out at Umar for the tweet.

“Bahar mil, bahar mil”. Plz bahar mat milo, #Asim se pehle uske fans hi peel denge. #HeroicAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 21, 2020

A fan threatened to file a complaint against Umar

One of the fans also quoted the tweet and tagged the judicial authority along with accusing Umar of promoting violence. The user further tweeted that he will also file a formal complaint against Umar if he does not delete the tweet and give an apology. Well, this can spell trouble for Umar as he has seemed to invite the wrath of Sidharth's fans by this tweet. Talking about the show, Sidharth and Asim got into an ugly brawl which increased to such an extent that the two had to be separated from Bigg Boss' orders. Umar has earlier been very vocal about his thoughts and opinions regarding the show and has not shied away from sharing it on social media.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim's Fans Trend 'When Riaz Brothers Met' Post His Reunion With Umar Riaz

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update Jan 21: Shehnaaz Heartbroken Again After Sidharth Rebukes Her

Image Courtesy: Umar Riaz Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.