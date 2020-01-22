Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Calls Sidharth Shukla 'fake'? Splitsville For SidNaaz

Sidharth Shukla's friendship with Shehnaaz Gill has finally hit the rock bottom. The duo's fun and loving chemistry was one of the biggest highlights of Bigg Boss 13. The viewers majorly watched the show because of their cute banter. Though now the two claim to be good friends, audiences think otherwise and feel there is definitely something wrong between the two.

No more 'SidNaaz' moments for fans:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans gave them a lovely ship name #SidNaaz. Fans were often seen trending this hashtag when they loved the duo's on-screen chemistry and their support for each other. However, in the recent episode of the Bigg Boss 13, it seems like #SidNaaz has officially called it quits. In the latest episode, viewers saw that Sidharth Shukla refused to have a word with Shehnaaz and this left her in tears. Shehnaaz was trying to understand what went wrong between the two. She also tried asking Sidharth for his explanation but he did not give her any explanation and just refrained from speaking to her.

Further, in the show, Sidharth was seen telling Shehnaaz Gill that he just cannot be friends with people who are not on good terms with their family. In the latest promo of the upcoming episode, viewers can see that Shehnaaz is very upset for ending her friendship with Sidharth and is even seen saying 'Sab Kharab ho gaya hai'. Further in the promo, she is seen saying that she does not like fake people and will try to maintain her distance with them.

Watch promo here:

Earlier in the show, when Shehnaaz's father Santok Singh entered the controversial house told her that she and Sidharth are the strongest players and deserve to win. He even told her that only Sidharth Shukla thinks good about her and she should maintain her friendship with him.

But recently, in another interview with a leading news portal, Santok Singh slammed Sidharth Shukla and that left everyone shocked. He said that he wants the two to come out of the show and see whether they can carry on with this relationship or not. He mentioned in the interview that Shehnaaz knows that Sidharth is a womaniser and had multiple past relationships. He concluded the interview stating that Sidharth just uses woman for his selfish benefits. Now it will be interesting to see how the duo survive in the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming episodes.

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram/ Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

