Bigg Boss 13: Manveer Gurjar Comments On Asim-Sidharth Spat, Says 'Asim Deserves A Slap'

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. Be it a dirty argument or interesting tasks, BB house members see a lot on an everyday basis. Recently, in the latest episode, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla indulged in an argument in front of Hina Khan who visited the house for a task.

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla made the argument so bad that Bigg Boss had to call them in the confession room and confront. In the context of the confession room conversation, there were many opinions that were formed outside the house. One such opinion was of Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manveer Gurjar. Manveer Gurjar, in a tweet, supported Sidharth Shukla and said Asim Riaz deserves a slap for his actions.

Manveer's comment on Asim-Sidharth's fight

Manveer Gurjar has been quite actively sharing his opinion on the episodes of Bigg Boss 13. He wrote a tweet recently, where he mentioned words like poke, provoke, loud and irritated in order to highlight Asim’s actions towards Sidharth Shukla. He then wrote that Asim deserves a tight slap and added that just because two-three people appreciated the model, he is thinking that he is the one who is running the show. He wrapped up his tweet taking a jibe at Bigg Boss and said that nobody had asked for the latter's advice.

Poke Poke Poke!! Provoke Provoke Provoke!! Loud Loud Loud!! Irritated Irritated Irritated!! He deserves a tight Slap!! Do Char logo ne tareef kya kar diya!! #Asim ko lag raha hai show ye chala raha hai!! BiggBoss:- आपसे किसी ने सलाह माँगी है #StopUsingSidForTRP — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) January 21, 2020

Manveer Gurjar tweeted this after the fight between Asim and Sidharth Shukla in the last episode of Bigg Boss 13. Their fight became so worse that Bigg Boss called both the contestants in the confession room and confronted them about the fight. Sidharth Shukla was so furious on Asim Riaz that he asked Bigg Boss to allow him to leave the show. Shukla exclaimed that he is very annoyed with Asim as he pokes him a lot and he cannot take it anymore.

Bigg Boss also schooled Asim for disobeying orders. To which, Asim suggested that Sidharth needs to take anger management classes. On hearing this, Bigg Boss told Asim that nobody asked for his advice. While talking to Sidharth, Bigg Boss asked Sidharth to stay away from Asim and ignore him completely.

