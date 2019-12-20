Rajinikanth Tops Forbes List As Highest Earning South Celebritity; Prabhas At No. 44

Forbes has recently released the list of Forbes Celeb India 100 based on their earnings, endorsement deals, media visibility, and other related factors. The list saw cricketer Virat Kohli dethrone the three Khans and Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood to grab the top spot in the list. 13 celebs from the South industry also made it to the list, which falls short of 2 celebrities compared to 2018. Last year’s list had a total of 15 celebs from down South who had made it to the Forbes Celeb India top 100 list. As for this year, Thalaivar Rajinikanth was the highest amongst all the South stars, grabbing the 13th position followed by the likes of AR Rahman who was 16, Mohanlal at 27, and the Prabhas at 44.

Interestingly, directors like S.Shankar, Siruthai Siva, Trivikram Srinivas and Karthik Subbaraj also made it to the top 100 list. Forbes India later shared a tweet that stated that despite the fall in numbers, the celebs' contribution to the cumulative 100 has risen by 12.57% to Rs 482.92 crore. Here is the tweet:

With 8 Kollywood superstars, 3 Tollywood stars and 2 Mollywood icons, the number of southern cinema superstars may have fallen from 15 to 13 on the 2019 #ForbesIndiaCeleb100 list, but their contribution to the cumulative 100 rose by 12.57% to Rs 482.92 crore pic.twitter.com/OIpWN8ki4u — Forbes India (@forbes_india) December 19, 2019

Rajinikanth's net worth

Rajinikanth is one of the widely recognised personalities from the South film industry. The mega-star has a worth that is valued at a staggering $50 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Prabhas' net worth

Prabhas is also another emerging superstar from down south who gained massive popularity for the Bahabali films. The actor has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $15 million.

