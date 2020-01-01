The Debate
Best Telugu Performances 2019: Top Actors Who Ruled The Year From Ram Charan To Prabhas

Others

Best Telugu performances 2019. Read more to know about the actors and their roles in the various movies.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
best Telugu performances 2019

Telugu cinema consists of one of the renowned actors. Some of the major Bollywood hit movies are also remakes of Telugu films. The Telugu film industry has gifted its audiences with the best of films in 2019. Here's a look at some of the Telugu actors who rules 2019 with their performances and movies.

Telugu actors who ruled in 2019

Ram Charan

One of the popular stars of Tollywood, Ram Charan appeared in two movies this year. He acted in one and produced the other. He appeared in Vinaya Vidheya Rama and bankrolled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Both films did well at the box office. And the actor also got praised for his work in these films. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Prabhas

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho released in August 2019. The film earned ₹350 crores and was simultaneously filmed in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. The actor also became a national sensation after the Baahubali franchise.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mahesh Babu

Popular South Indian actor Mahesh Babu acted in only one movie this year which was a hit film. The actor appeared in the movie Maharshi. The co-star of the movie also includes Pooja Hegde, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Vennela Kishore. The movie released on May 9 2019. The movie was directed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled by Dil Raju, C. Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V. Potluri. Mahesh Babu played the role of K. Rishi Kumar in the movie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Published:
