Bong Joon-Ho Will Produce Matt Palmer's Hollywood Remake Of The Korean Film 'Sea Fog'

Matt Palmer is writing and directing Participant Media's next movie, Sea Fog. Sea Fog will be a remake of a 2014 South Korean film titled Haemoo, which itself was based on a 2007 stage play of the same name. The movie is based on a tragic true story of 25 Korean-Chinese illegal immigrants who died while trying to enter South Korea on a ship.

The upcoming Sea Fog remake will also be produced by Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho. Bong Joon-Ho recently rose to prominence after his film Parasite dominated this year's Oscars. Parasite was the first Korean movie to win the Academy Award for best picture. The movie also won this year's Best Foreign Film Award.

Calibre director Matt Palmer will helm this upcoming remake of Sea Fog. The cast for the movie has not yet been announced. The 2014 film told the story of a fishing boat crew who tried to smuggle a group of illegal immigrants into Korea. These immigrants tried to leave China and enter Korea without the proper documents and needed the help of the fishing crew travel across borders. However, their journey goes horribly wrong and the migrants are hidden inside a fishing tank, in which they are constantly at risk of suffocating to death.

According to Variety, Bong Joon-Ho spoke about producing Sea Fog in a statement to the media. Bong Joon-Ho mentioned that Participant media made films that explored the realities of our time. The Parasite director also commended Matt Palmer, claiming that Matt always revealed people’s true natures by putting them in extreme situations, as he did in his latest movie Calibre.

Finally, Bong Joon-Ho stated that he could not contain his excitement and anticipation to work on the new Sea Fog movie. Bong Joon-Ho's previous movie, Parasite, became a worldwide phenomenon after it won the best film award at the Oscars. Bong Joon-Ho's movies, including Parasite, often deal with issues of social injustice and class imbalance.

Dooho Choi and Lewis Taewan Kim will also work as co-producers for the upcoming remake of Sea Fog. Meanwhile, Jeff Skoll and Anikah McLaren from Participant will be executive producers for the movie. The original movie was directed by Shim Sung Bo. Bong Joon-Ho even worked as a scriptwriter for the 2014 movie.

