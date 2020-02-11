Bong Joon-Ho: Oscar-winning Director Wants To Have 'fantasy Dinner' With Kevin De Bruyne

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho apparently is a big fan of Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne. Joon-Ho, who won the Best Director Award for his acclaimed film Parasite at the 92nd Academy Awards, had the Belgian midfielder as his surprise inclusion in his 'dream dinner'.

🎞 Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho was asked to name five of his fantasy dinner party guests whilst on a Reddit Q&A



📝 He listed Alfred Hitchcock, Yuna Kim, Martin Scorsese, Jimmy Page and...



Kevin De Bruyne 😂 Very random! pic.twitter.com/S7q9sqt5ks — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) February 10, 2020

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Quotes From Parasite's Bong Joon-Ho's Acceptance Speech

Bong Joon-Ho: A big fan of Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne?

A Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session featuring Bong Joon-Ho is making the rounds on the internet where he named some of the elites (dead or alive) he would love to have in his fantasy dinner. The Oscar-winning director named Alfred Hitchcock, Yuna Kim, ​Kevin De Br​uyne, Martin Scorsese and Jimmy Page as guests for his fantasy dinner. Joon-Ho also expressed his admiration for Spanish food stating the dinner would consist of Spanish cuisine and a lot of paellas.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon-Ho Lost In Admiration Of 'Parasite's' Trophy At The Oscars; Watch

Inclusion of Alfred Hitchcock and Martin Scorsese in the list comes as no surprise. Both the directors are greats in their own rights. Yuna Kim is a former figure skater and is considered to be an icon in South Korea. Meanwhile, Jimmy Page (the founder of English rock band Led Zepplin) is a master songwriter and musician. De Bruyne is one of the best when it comes to football at the moment. The midfielder has notched 18 assists and seven goals in 31 appearances this season, impressing fans with his exceptional vision and passing abilities.

It’s #Oscars night!



Here are a few film recommendations for some pure, edge of your seat entertainment!🍿



Starting with @DeBruyneKev in The Artist 🎥



🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/6X6uLm66vd — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 9, 2020

While Bong Joon-Ho's entire list includes greats in the creative field, the inclusion of Kevin De Bruyne has surprised his fans. The Oscar-winning director also failed to provide an explanation for his inclusion, leaving fans to wonder if the South Korean is also an ardent follower of football.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Jokes About What It Would Take For Real Madrid To Prize Kevin De Bruyne Away

Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite makes history at the 92nd Academy Awards

Bong Joon-Ho and his entire team of Parasite had a glorious night at the 92nd Academy Awards. Parasite won the Best Original Screenplay, Best Director and Best International Feature Film. It then made history as it became the first non-English language film to ever win Best Picture.

Bong makes history! 4 academy awards!! Congratulations to a master! You are a graceful inspiration. Humble in spirit, gargantuan in vision! #Parasite pic.twitter.com/NMyfT5hQIt — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) February 10, 2020

Also Read | Oscars 2020: WATCH Sam Mendes' Frail Face After Parasite's Bong Joon-Ho's Win For 'Best Director'