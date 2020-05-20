Bong Joon Ho To Publish 'Parasite: A Graphic Novel In Storyboards' As Film Completes 1 Yr

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite has been one of the most discussed films released in the year 2019. As the film completes one year since its release, Bong Joon Ho is publishing a book called “Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards”. The book will also have insights from his fellow screenwriter, Han Jin-Won, and will mount to around 293 pages.

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite is one of the most critically acclaimed films that released in the year 2019. The film is now being published as a book which will feature storyboards created by the writer and director Bong Joon Ho along with inputs from Han Jin-Won.

The director went through extensive storyboarding before beginning the shoot of the film as he was of the firm belief that storyboard gives a blueprint to the film which makes the shooting and execution process easier. According to a report by news agency PTI, the director spoke about the book and the film.

This book no way purports that storyboarding is an essential shortcut to making good films. I actually storyboard to quell my own anxiety. I only feel safe when I have all the shots of the day storyboarded in my palm. Whenever I go to set without storyboards, I feel like I’m standing in the middle of Grand Central Terminal wearing only my underwear.

They can be shot exactly as drawn and serve as valuable blueprints for the crew members. The finished film never deviates far from the storyboards, and this allows the crew to trust the process. Crew members who have worked with me in the past are especially aware of this.

About Parasite

Parasite is a drama film which was first screened at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019. The plot of this film focuses on the class difference that exists between the people living in South Korea. It takes a dig at capitalism and the repercussion it has on society. The film won the best film title at Oscars 2020 and became the first foreign-language film to bag the award in this category. Parasite has been directed by Bong Joon Ho who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Kang-ho Song and Sun-kyun Lee in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Madman Films)

With inputs from PTI

