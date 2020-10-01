Boogie2988 Fires A Gun While Telling Rival Youtuber Frank Hassle To Get Off His Property

YouTuber Boogie2988 has had his share of controversies including passing racist comments and other provoking statements. His channel is still one of the most popular gaming YouTube channels with close to 4.3 million subscribers. However, his comments and several controversial moments resulted in fans turning against him. Boogie2988 was recently involved in yet another controversy where he fired a gun while confronting another YouTuber, Frank Hassle. Here are the details.

Details about the Boogie2988 vs Frank Hassle incident

Boogie2988 recently released a video and said that he did what he said he would as he did pull a gun on Frank Hassle and also fired a warning shot. Boogie2988 said that he asked him to leave his property as he was not welcome there and felt threatened which is why he pulled a gun and fired a warning shot. Images of Boogie2988 pulling a gun out on Frank Hassle were also posted by another Youtuber Keemstar who apparently got them from Frank Hassle. Boogie2988 also shared that he has handed over the footage to the police and it is now up to them to decide what happens next.

According to a report by Ginx.tv, the rivalry between Boogie2988 and Frank Hassle has been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. Boogie2988 has also claimed that Frank Hassle has been harassing him for months now. He had also referred to this harassment by Frank Hassle as something which is well organised and planned with the help of his fanbase. The report mentioned that Frank Hassle was the man behind a now closed Reddit channel which was a place for organised and planned harassment of YouTubers and other content creators. Boogie2988 was often a target of that Reddit thread.

The report mentioned that the tension between Boogie2988 and Frank Hassle escalated during an interview between the two by a notorious YouTuber Daniel “Keemstar” Keem. During the interview, Frank Hassle allegedly threatened to show up at Boogie2988’s house in Arkansas. Replying to this Boogie2988 said that he would kill Frank Hassle if he does that. The report also added that Boogie2988 repeated this statement at least five times.

Prior to this incident, Frank Hassle had shared several pictures of him around the place where Boogie2988 currently lives. In a dramatic turn of events, Frank Hassle did what he had told he will and showed up at Boogie2988’s house. Frank Hassle was knocking on Boogie2988’s door and was also yelling and taunting him and demanded to see his Boogie2988’s gun. Yesterday, Boogie2988 uploaded a video in which he talked about this incident and shared footage of his security camera which saw Frank Hassle at the door. As he talked about the harassment and Frank Hassle, Boogie2988 shared that Frank Hassle was very lucky that he controlled himself and did not shoot him.

