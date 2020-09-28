Nickmercs Ram 7 Loadout In For COD Warzone: Know The Youtuber's Assault Rifle Attachments

COD Warzone has been one of the most played games of the Call Of Duty franchise. This is because of their battle royale that allows the players to play live online. But recently the players have been a number of questions regarding the game. We have picked some of the most asked questions and have answered them.

Nickmercs Ram 7 loadout

The players have been asking for Nickmercs Ram 7 loadout in COD Warzone. The Ram 7 is one of the most effective assault rifles in the game. Learning how too master this weapon can help by improving your gameplay drastically. NickMercs is also been suing this assault rifles for his COD Warzone games. After watching him kill his enemies ruthlessly, the fans want to know about Nickmercs Ram 7 loadout in COD Warzone. Well, this can be seen on Nickmerks’ Youtube channel but if you still cannot figure it out, we have got your covered. We have listed down Nickmercs Ram 7 loadout that might bring a lot of stability to your assault rifle. Here is Nickmercs Ram 7 loadout.

Source: Nickmercs Youtube

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FSS Ranger

Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Ammunition: 50 round mags

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

More about COD Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.

The makers recently confirmed that Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is going to be released on September 29, 2020. But the players have been asking a lot of questions like what is the release time and what is the update size of the new update. Well, the new Warzone season 6 will be released with the new 1.27 update that is available for pre-load on PS4. The players can pre-load the Warzone season 6 update which is 20gb. Warzone season 6 release time has not been announced but the players can expect the update to go live at midnight.

