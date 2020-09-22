YouTuber Recreates BTS' 'Dynamite' By Using Walmart Items, Netizens Say 'you're Genius'

YouTuber Kurt Hugo Scheider, better known as KHS, recently recreated a complete song only from the voices that he recorded at the supermarket. In a 14 minute long video that he shared on YouTube Kurt explained and showed the entire process of recreating the song Dynamite by Korean boy band BTS. In the video, the ‘musical prodigy’ could be seen strolling through a Wal-Mart, collecting a different kind of ‘sounds’.

At the start of the video, he asks people to follow him as he steps inside the Walmart store along with his laptop and a microphone. He then explains what different kinds of sounds were required to recreate the tune. Recording sounds from toys, fridge doors, basket balls, cycle bells, billing machine, scanners and a lot of other objects he is finally able to make the entire song. At the end of the clip, he performs the recreated version of the song.

'Kurt is really a musical prodigy'

"i think i have discovered the true purpose of Walmart .what do you think? also let me know all your crazy video ideas down below!," Kurt wrote while sharing the video. Since shared, his video has been a huge hit with fans and followers dubbing him as a 'musical prodigy'. The clip has not only racked up over 144,259 views since shared on September 21, but also a variety of comments. "I can just imagine all the weird calls Sam has gotten over the years to make random videos," a user wrote while another reckoned, "If I see someone in a local Walmart walking around using a microphone on inanimate objects, I'll walk the other way no questions asked." "Kurt is really a musical prodigy, been a fan of him before I even stanned BTS and now look at my two worlds living harmoniously together," read another comment.

Read: Miro Worried WWE Could Punish Wife Lana For His Scathing AEW Dynamite Promo

Read: BTS' RM Shares Dashing Selfie To Mark Week #2 Of Dynamite On Billboard Hot 100

Read: BTS’ Dynamite To Soon Be In Fortnite’s Virtual Concert Series

Read: BTS Perform 'Dynamite' On 'America's Got Talent', Fans Go Gaga Over It; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.