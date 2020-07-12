David Beckham's Son Brooklyn To Marry Nicola Peltz, Promises To Be 'best Husband & Daddy'

Former British footballer David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed his engagement to his girlfriend of seven months, Nicola Peltz. 21-year-old Brooklyn was first linked to the 25-year-old American actor in November 2019. However, in January, this year, they made their relationship “Instagram official’.

Read: How Football Stars Celebrated Father's Day Ft David Beckham, Alex Morgan, Lautaro Martinez

'proposed to my soulmate'

Taking to Instagram on July 11, Brooklyn posted a beautiful photograph featuring himself with Peltz who could be seen donning the engagement ring. In the post, he described that he had proposed to his 'soulmate'. Calling himself the 'luckiest man on the planet', he promised to the ‘best husband and bet daddy’ in future.

Read: David Beckham Sports FRIENDS T-shirt, Matthew Perry Jokingly Says 'he Has Good Taste'

Replying to the post, Peltz wrote that she was ‘lucky’ to be engaged to Brooklyn. In addition, she also reported that the vibrant photograph was clicked by Brooklyn's nine-year-old sister Harper Seven. The news was also shared by Brooklyn's mother Victoria Beckham who expressed her love by writing that it was the “most exciting” announcement of the year. "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much," she wrote.

Read: Victoria Beckham Does Not Approve Husband David Backham’s Vibrant Cardigan

Soon wishes from different parts of the world started pouring in. Australia singer Cody Simpson wrote, " Congratulations my brother. So happy for you! Wishing you two a lifetime of happiness" while Hairdresser Ken Pavés wrote, "congratulations". Another user wrote, "They look straight out of a fairytale!!!!! Congratulations". Another user wrote, "congrats @brooklynbeckham Wishing you guys a lifetime of happiness and love."

Read: David Beckham Inducts Fundraiser Sir Tom Moore As Honorary Lionhearts Captain

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.