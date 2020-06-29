Victoria Beckham Does Not Approve Husband David Backham’s Vibrant Cardigan

Former footballer David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham are among the most popular couples in the world. Recently, David Beckham took to social media to share his latest stylish avatar. However, he added that his wife, Victoria Beckham is not a fan of the look. Read on to know more details:

Victoria Beckham does not like her husband’s new look

Former footballer David Beckham recently caught the attention of the fashion police. He shared a picture of himself dressed in a colourful cardigan. He even took to the caption to explain how his fashionista wife, Victoria Beckham did not like the look. He further wrote, “Gorgeous day @victoriabeckham not a massive fan of my cardi but personally, I think it’s a good look”.

In the picture, David Beckham is seen standing in front of a field filled with bright, yellow flowers. One can also catch the orange sunrise in the background. David Beckham is seen dressed in ina vibrant knitted cardigan.

He decided to pair the same with a green t-shirt and brown trousers. David Beckham further accessorised his look with a cool hat and a pair of classic white shoes. He is also seen holding on to a cane as he smiled for the camera.

Take a look at David Beckham’s post here:

However, several fans of David Beckham decided to side with the former footballer. One fan also went on to call him a “Style icon”. Many other fans dropped in their comments talking about how they loved the look.

A few weeks ago, David Beckham had stolen all the headlines for his fashion choice when he and his daughter, Harper Beckham decided to wear matching outfits. Both the father and daughter dressed in sweatshirts which had a dialogue from the show FRIENDS written across it. As they smiled for the camera, David Beckham revealed they are fans of the show. David Beckham further wrote, “Happy Sunday ... How You Doin? @friends... Harper Seven knows how much I love Friends so surprised me with my hoodie this morning”.

David Beckham married Victoria Beckham in 1999 in Ireland in an intimate ceremony. They even have four children together -- Brooklyn, Romeo, Harper, and Cruz. The family is currently together in their Cotswolds mansion except for Brooklyn. The eldest Beckham child is in New York with his girlfriend.

