BTS' Jimin And ShiNEE's Taemin Named As Inspiration By Stray Kids' Hyunjin

K-Pop has caught the fancy of people from all over the world. There are many K-pop bands that have amassed a huge number of followers that go up to millions. Stray Kids is one such Korean boyband that has become the people’s one of the favourites. One of the members of Stary Kids is Hyunjin. In a recent interview, he has said that his BTS’ Jimin and SHINee’s Taemin are the artists he admires. Read ahead to know more.

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin names BTS’ Jimin and SHINee’s Taemin as the artists he admires

In an interview with the Singles magazine, Stray Kids’ Hunjin has called BTS’ Jimin and SHINee’s Taemin as his inspirations. He said that he watches their videos to focus on himself and also find inspiration. He considers them as his senior idols. He also added that working hard at the work one wants to do is the definition of youth in itself.

In the interview, the group also discussed their goals and love for music in the interview. Han and Bang Chan spoke about the genres of music they like to make their songs in. They also said that they like Hip Hop and R&B but also like to make music with quieter vibes.

Stray Kids band came into existence through the 2017 reality show that goes by the same name. The group has eight members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Earlier it was a nine-member group. Woojin left the band in 2019 and the reasons for the same are not yet revealed.

Stray Kids made their debut with the extended play I Am Not in 2018. They have released 14 singles and one studio album so far. The band has a huge fan following from all across the globe.

Some of their most famous songs are God’s Menu, Back Door, District 9 and I am With You. Their song God’s Menu has 137 million views on YouTube. Heelevator is another famous of theirs which has 77 million views on YouTube and so does Back Door. Their song MIROH has 97 million views on YouTube. Stray Kids band has also appeared in three web dramas. What If You Are A JYP Entertainment's Trainee? released in 2018. Stray Kids Cries At The Mountain Top released in 2019.

