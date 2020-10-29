Julia Roberts Rings In Her 53th Birthday Urging Fans To Vote With "I Am A Voter" T-shirt

Pretty Woman actor Julia Roberts turned a year old on Wednesday, October 28. This year, the star decided to celebrate her birthday in a slightly different way. Amid US Presidential Elections, Julia Roberts encouraged her fans to vote by donning “I am a Voter” t-shirt.

Julia Roberts encourages fans to vote

In the birthday post of the actor, Julia has worn a casual white t-shirt with “I am a Voter” imprinted in bold. She paired her look with black glasses and a messy hairdo. On Julia Roberts’ birthday, the actor ensured to let her fans know that she is a voter. However, while doing so Julia did not forget to make people aware of the importance of voting. The actor wrote,

I AM a Voter! Make sure you are too!♥ï¸ðŸ¤ðŸ’™ #weareinthistogether #getyourjush #whenweallvote #ðŸŽ‚

Fan react:

As soon as the post surfaced online, enthusiastic fans filled her comment section with a lot of appreciation. While some said that they found a “birthday voter”, others hailed her as “Super voter”. Many extended warm wished on the occasion of Julia Roberts’ birthday. Here’s a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

The actor had recently shared a famous quote from her iconic film Notting Hill. “I am just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to vote,” said the quote. This move of the actor came just 1 week before the US Presidential Elections began. Take a look at it here:

VOTEâ¤ï¸ 1 week to go!! #weareinthistogether #earlyvoting #whenweallvote #wearamask #letsdothis

After the quote was shared, We’re the Millers actor Emma Roberts was quick to reply. She expressed that she is ‘living to vote’. Many others were seen praising Julia. Check it out:

The voting for US elections 2020 has already begun in many states. While the date of voting is not fixed, the final day of the election would give certainty to everyone about when the voting would end. Most states will begin polling on November 3 at 6 am. The first state to open the voting ballot is Vermont. The voting closes latest by 9 pm on November 4 in New York and North Dakota.

