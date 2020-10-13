BTS Take #1&2 With ‘Dynamite’ & ‘Savage Love’ On US' Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart

BTS managed to make it to the Billboard Hot 100 once again with a new entry. This time the septet band managed to make it to the charts with BTS’ remix of Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat). The track was released recently on Spotify, YouTube and managed to outsell on the Digital Song Sales chart.

Also Read | BTS’ Jungkook Does Home Video On 'Savage Love' But Fans Only Got Eyes For His Man-bun

BTS makes a second record with Savage Love

BTS’ remix of Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s Savage Love managed to make to the number one on the chart by beating its own Dynamite. According to a data provided by Nielsen Music, the band managed to give Savage Love an 800% jump in digital sales from last week, since the song was released in last week as reported by Billboard.

🎉Billboard #Hot100 No.1 & No. 2🎉

'Savage Love' (BTS Remix)와 ‘Dynamite’가 빌보드 Hot100 1위와 2위를 나란히 차지하였습니다. 변함없는 사랑과 관심을 보내주시는 아미 여러분들 진심으로 감사드립니다!



Two songs on top of the chart! Thank you ARMY for all your love!#ThankYouARMY https://t.co/cP7L4c5W1M — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) October 12, 2020

Also Read | BTS Military Exemption Is ‘not Possible’, Says Military Manpower Administration

Dynamite is still on top with whopping Digital Song Sales chart which amounts to 94,000, up 9% and also bags the No. 21 on the Streaming Songs chart with over 13.4 million U.S. streams and accounts for down 2%, which was shortly after reaching No. 13 in the previous week. The song is also No. 26 on the list of Radio Songs chart which accounts for 27.3 million impressions. That's an up to 18% from the position of No. 39 in the previous week, as per a report in Soompi.

BTS was also the first all-Korean band to grab the number one position on the Hot 100 when “Dynamite” debuted at the top position earlier in September. Now with the second feat, they are the first-ever Korean act to take the two No. 1 and No. 2 position ever. This feat was achieved by The Black Eyed Peas once when Boom Boom Pow and I Gotta Feeling achieved the number one and two between June and July in 2009. Other groups to achieve such a feat was OutKast, Bee Gees, and the legendary band 'The Beatles'.

In other BTS' news

BTS recently wrapped up a virtual concert, BTS's Map of the Soul: ON:E. Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and Taehyung addressed their fans who attended the online concert with powerful messages. According to a report by GMA, the band members managed to mesmerise over 114 million fans worldwide with BTS's Map of the Soul: ON:E.

Watch BTS' song Dynamite

Watch BTS' song Savage Love Lyrical with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)

Also Read | BTS' Military Enlistment Updates And Other Korean Celebrity Enlistment Details For 2020

Promo Image Credits: BTS Instagram

Also Read | BTS's 'Map Of The Soul: ON:E' Concert Manages To Mesmerise As Many As 114 Million Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.