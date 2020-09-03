Ananth Mahadevan's Movie 'Bittersweet' Cast And Plot Details Revealed

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan’s Bittersweet is now ready for release. Bittersweet is a Marathi film directed by Indian National Award-winning director Ananth Mahadevan. The duration of the film is of 101 mins. It was shot in Beed, Maharashtra. Read to find out more about the film, it's storyline and cast and crew details.

Bittersweet storyline

Based on a true story, Bittersweet features the shocking ritual of the rich sugar industry of Maharashtra. Ananth Mahadevan’s movie portrays the emotionally draining and biologically devasting aspect of the sugar industry of Maharashtra that is not known to all. To outdo Brazil and become the leading country that exports sugar, sugar barons exploit women in the field of labour.

They are forced to undergo a hysterectomy surgery (a surgery to remove a woman’s uterus or womb) that defies all biological laws and also inflicts mental stress on the women. No action can be taken against the people in authority as they are quite powerful. However, one girl stood up against these atrocities and dared to tell a story that was always pushed under the carpet. Bittersweet is the story of Suguna, the one who dares to speak up against the illicit practices.

Bittersweet cast and crew

Ananth Mahadevan’s Bittersweet presented by Quest films Pvt Ltd. stars leading actors such as Akshaya Gurav, Suresh Vishwakarma, Anil Nagarkar, Guru Thakur, Asit Redij, and Vinayak Divekarsmita Tambe in the main roles. The crew, on the other hand, is made up of Co-Editor Kush Tripathy, cinematographer Alphonse Roy and sound director Rashin Butte.

The costumes were designed by Purnima Oak and background was designed by Rohit Kulkarni. Digital imaging was handled by Venugopal Rao and recording by Anup Dev. Ramakant Mahajan and Rohan Godam were production designer and executive producer respectively. The movie was produced by Suchhanda and Subha Shetty.

Also Read: Amit Sadh Shares Glimpse Of His 'new Role', Asks Fan To Guess It; See Post

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Madhurima Tuli Rings In Her Birthday At Home; Thanks Her Family

About Ananth Narayan Mahadevan

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan is an Indian actor, director and screenwriter of Hindi and Marathi films. He has worked in the entertainment industry since the 1980s. Mahadevan and Sanjay Pawar received the National Award for the Best Screenplay and Dialogues for the Marathi film Mee Sindhutai Sapkal. He was also awarded the special jury award for the same film. Ananth Mahadevan’s other movies include Mai Ghat, Aksar, Aksar 2, Dil Maange More, Anamika and Gour Hari Dastaan.

Also Read:'The Xpose' Cast: A List Of The Actors & The Characters They Play In The Film

Image credits: Ananth Mahadevan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.