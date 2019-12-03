Star Wars' Baby Yoda Memes Are A Big Hit On The Internet

Baby Yoda which has been introduced in a new show streaming on Disney+, 'The Mandalorian' has given Star War fans another reason to cheer. The little green alien has become social media's new favourite meme since it's arrival on the scene. It is currently all over Twitter and Instagram, showing up in hilarious memes, relatable jokes, and GIFs. Fans have in fact created complete accounts dedicated to the Star Wars creature.

Read: 'Star Wars' Actor Mark Hamill Posts A #FakedPhotoshoppedFantasy & Trolls John Boyega

Read: Star Wars Iconic Star Mark Hamill Gets Nostalgic & Talks About Alec Guinness

The character-- Baby Yoda is the 50-year-old alien who made an unexpected appearance in the last minutes of the Star Wars spinoff's first episode. Werner Herzog described him as “heartbreakingly beautiful." Actress Gina Carano referred to him as “our precious.” Director Deborah Chow explained how “the whole crew would respond to [him]” whenever he was on set. Baby Yoda is one of the most recent additions to the Star Wars universe.

Read: Dwayne Johnson Enlists Baby Yoda's Help To Hilariously Troll Kevin Hart; See Pic

Read: Star Wars Baby Yoda Toys Reminded The Franchise Of An Old Mistake; First Batch Is Out

Disney+ recently streamed the fourth episode of the Star Wars series, which saw the main character take Baby Yoda into the cockpit of his ship. The cockpit looked pretty exciting and was decorated in bright colourful lights with some interesting switches among other things for the little one to play with. And of course, Baby Yoda just could not help but mess with them. Baby Yoda manages to spot a radio and could not help but continually press the buttons to change the station. The Mandalorian, who was seemingly annoyed with the baby, was quick to undo whatever mischief that the little gremlin would be up to, before picking him up and removing him from temptation altogether. This scene particularly triggered the creation of a lot of memes online with people adoring the infant for his mischievous act.

And in yet another memeworthy scene which made the internet fall in love, Baby Yoda was seen sipping from a bowl of soup. Here are a few of the memes.



Every Mom on Christmas morning watching you open presents: pic.twitter.com/m7hI1qYoVz — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 29, 2019

“Don’t disturb me while I’m watching my stories” pic.twitter.com/PqmI5M4Awu — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) November 30, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.