Celebrating Rana Daggubati's Birthday With A Glimpse Of His Iconic Works In Indian Cinema

Rana Daggubati is a prominent figure in the South Indian film industry and has a massive fan following. He is celebrating his 35th birthday on December 14. The charming actor has starred in several Hindi films as well. Rana Daggubati is widely popular for his role as Bhallaldev in the Baahubali saga. The actor is known for some iconic movies in Indian cinema. On the occasion of Rana Daggubati's birthday, here’s a look at some noted works of Rana Daggubati.

Bahubali: The Beginning

This directorial by S.S. Rajamouli released in 2015. It was the first movie of the franchise Baahubali. The movie is based on the story of Shivudu, a young adventurous simpleton who, while pursuing his love, reaches the land of Mahishmati. There, he comes to know of his past, his righteous father’s life, who became the king, and his mother’s fate. He is the heir to the throne of Mahishmati, which has been usurped by Bhallaladeva, his uncle, after his father was killed by the loyal Kattappa. Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva and was widely loved for his role in the movie. The movie was both a critical and commercial success at the box office.

Dum Maaro Dum

Dum Maaro Dum released in 2011. The movie starred Bipasha Basu and Rana Daggubatti in lead roles. The movie did not perform well at the box office. However, Rana gained appreciation from critics for justifying a complex character in the best way. It was directorial by Rohan Sippy.

The Ghazi Attack

A real-life story based on the true events of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, it portrays the courage showed by Indian Navy officers aboard the Indian Submarine InS Karanj (S21). The Ghazi Attack released on February 17, 2017. It is directed by Sankalp Reddy and features Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The Ghazi Attack performed extremely well at the box office.

Baby

Baby is based on the subject of patriotism. Released in 2015, the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles. It is directed by Neeraj Pandey. It managed to perform moderately well at the box office.

Baahubali: The Conclusion

Baahubali: The Conclusion is the second installment of the franchise Baahubali. The movie is a sequel to the first movie with the continuation of the story. The graphics and cinematography of this movie were highly appreciated after its release. Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva was widely loved and today he is recognised by this character in Indian cinema. It released on April 28, 2019. The movie is directed by S.S. Rajamouli. Other casts of the movie included Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, and Ramya Krishnan.

