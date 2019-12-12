Rana Daggubati With Venky Mama Duo: Naga Chaitanya Recalls 'tough Task' Opposite Venkatesh

With just a few days to go for the release of Naga Chaitanya-Venkatesh's Venky Mama, the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to generate buzz for the film. After the release of the trailer raised the buzz surrounding the Telugu film, some star-studded events are also upping the anticipation that fans have for the movie. Another relative of the uncle-nephew duo, Rana Daggubati has also been playing a major role in it. The Baahubali star not just made an appearance at the pre-release event, but also interviewed them. During the interview, Naga Chaitanya made several interesting revelations including that it is a ‘tough task’ to match up to his ‘Venky Mama. He also revealed that Rana Daggubati’s father Suresh Daggubati, who is the producer of the movie, used to check on them and inspect their rooms on sets.

Opening up on the experience of shooting with Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya replied, "Though Venky Mama is a jovial person, he is a completely different man when he comes before the camera. To work with him is really a very tough task. The way he emotes different expressions is amazing.” About Suresh Daggubati, the Majili star shared, “Suresh Babu is very strict when it comes to working. He used to inspect all the rooms after pack-up of shoot. Daily after the shoot, he enquires what exactly we were doing." At the pre-release event, Rana had revealed, "My grandfather (Ramanaidu Daggubati) would have scolded me if he was here for not acting alongside Chaitanya and Venkatesh. He always wished to see alongside each other in a movie."

Introducing the interview, Rana had earlier stated, “Family, and films add up to fun! This conversation on #VenkyMama is going to be all of insightful and endearing. #venkymamafromdec13th.”

Venky Mama has music by Thaman S. Some songs have already been released. The movie also stars Raashi Khanna, Payal Rajput and Prakash Raj, among others. Venky Mama releases on Friday.

