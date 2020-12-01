Check Out Jake Paul Memes After The Recent Boxing Match Which Left The Internet In Splits

YouTube star Jake Paul recently won a boxing match against the former NBA player Nate Robinson. The Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson boxing match that took place in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 28, 2020, served as a co-main event to the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. exhibition at Los Angeles' Staples Centre.

The match was scheduled for six rounds, but Paul knocked out Robinson in just two. Since the match was concluded unexpectedly and prematurely, the internet has been overflowing with funny Nate Robinson memes and Jake Paul memes taking all the attention away from the legendary show that Mike Tyson himself put. Here are some hilarious Jake Paul memes.

Jake Paul memes that will leave you in splits

The reaction to Nate Robinson’s knockout video was swift and imminent, both in the sports world and on Twitter. Members of the NBA world including Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors as well as Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers commented on the fight. Joel Embiid merely wrote, “night night" in a tweet. Some other MMA fighters responded positively to Paul's challenges to meet them in the boxing ring.

This victory can prove to be quite groundbreaking for Paul who has been boxing in big rings for quite some time now. Paul knocking out Robinson was what ended up dominating online discourse about the entire event. Here are some of the Nate Robinson boxing memes that will tickle your funny bone.

As Jake Paul's boxing career is just beginning bud, he's already challenged a variety of MMA fighters for pro boxing bouts. However, after his fight with Nate Robinson, the YouTube star can expect to be taken a bit more seriously in the pro boxing world. 23-year-old Jake Paul has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube and regularly uploads on his channel and his popularity is soaring even outside of the boxing world.

Here are some Jake Paul Knockout memes

these jake paul nate robinson memes are getting out of hand 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SQd7WYsXIs — adam pastel (@adampastelmusic) November 29, 2020

My favorite memes from the Jake Paul v. Nate Robinson fight so far in a thread pic.twitter.com/XbB0YkA3DA — Will Savastani (@willsav_) November 29, 2020

The memes are rolling in now that nate got knocked out by jake paul in the 2nd round 😂 pic.twitter.com/t1jUItPmje — Joey [DRs] (@Klaus_718) November 29, 2020

Please let Jake Paul fight Conor McGregor. The memes alone. — Jonny Van De Beek (@JonDenton) November 29, 2020

Nate Robinson getting folded by Jake Paul while Snoop Dogg screams oh lord reaction video meme pic.twitter.com/WAQX5elr4W — all reaction videos (@allreactionvidz) November 29, 2020

Me reading all the Nate Robinson vs jake Paul memes#tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/VlpUdG3Etl — akon!🦂 (@_akonlol) November 29, 2020

You knew it was coming. @rayrod747 memes up the Jake Paul KO of Nate Robinson 😴 pic.twitter.com/i5Sen0A5ZR — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 29, 2020

A thread of my favorite Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson memes #NateRobinsonChallenge



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/B969pO7JFg — bpelly (@bpelly_) November 29, 2020

Me looking at all of the Nate Robinson vs Jake Paul memes pic.twitter.com/qQukwHDqYq — JuBlue (@juross0606) November 29, 2020

After Nate Robinson's defeat in the latest match, boxing star Floyd Mayweather took to social media to encourage Nate Robinson. The brutal knockout was especially distressing as this was Nate's professional boxing debut against Jake Paul. Floyd wrote that he is not someone who would make fun of black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players when they are at their lowest.

