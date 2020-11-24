Billie Eilish Honoured By YouTube With First-ever 'Infinite Bad Guy' Music Video

Billie Eilish rose to fame with her song Bad Guy. Recently, the Grammy-winning singer was honoured by the music platform YouTube as it launched the first-ever infinite fan cover music video. YouTube is letting Billie Eilish fans remix her chart-topper Bad Guy using thousands of users’ cover versions — in a virtually infinite number of permutations. According to a report by Variety, on November 23, Youtube released Infinite Bad Guy.

Youtube honours Billie Eilish

The report suggests that YouTube says the interactive experience (which will carry no ads) is meant to celebrate Eilish (and her fans) after the song crested 1 billion views earlier this month, her first music video to hit the milestone. Infinite Bad Guy uses machine learning to bring together more than 15,000 Bad Guy covers, lip syncs, dances and more from across the globe, representing numerous musical styles and languages. YouTube says viewers will see a different mosaic of music videos every time they watch it.

In an interview with Variety, Youtube Global head of artist relations, Vivien Lewit said that Billie Eilish is an exceptional artist and it’s clear her fans on YouTube agree. He added this is a thank you to Billie and all her friends. According to the Variety report, YouTube collaborated with Google Creative Lab to develop and launch Infinite Bad Guy. The team at Google Creative Lab used AI to align the audio from the thousands of videos with different tempos, instruments, keys and styles. For versions like acoustic and acapella that deviated from the original track, Google Creative Lab built a separate network that could predict matches between covers and the original.

Google Creative Lab producer Jay Chen said that this project is a loving monument to YouTube fan culture, in all its diverse and wonderful glory. He added that with billions of combinations, every viewing is unique, and that they can’t wait for the users to play it. As per Variety, in 2020, Billie Eilish’s songs have garnered more than 4 billion global views on her official YouTube channel. She has over 35 million YouTube subscribers, putting her in the top 15 of most-subscribed music artists on the platform.

