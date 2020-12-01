Nate Robinson Memes Leaves Internet In Splits As He Loses The Boxing Match To Jake Paul

The 23 year old YouTube star Jake Paul recently won a boxing match against the former NBA player Nate Robinson. The boxing match that took place in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 28, 2020, served as a co-main event to the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. exhibition at Los Angeles' Staples Centre. The match was scheduled for six rounds, but Paul knocked out Robinson in just two. Since the match was concluded unexpectedly and prematurely, the internet has been overflowing with funny Nate Robinson memes and the knock out video is going viral.

Read | Mike Tyson says boxing owes fighters like Jake Paul as UFC was 'kicking them'

Nate Robinson memes that will tickle your funny bone

The reaction to Nate Robinson knockout video was swift and imminent, both in the sports world and on Twitter. Many members of the NBA world including Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors as well as Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers commented on the fight. Embiid simply wrote,” night night" in a tweet while other MMA fighters responded positively to Paul's challenges to meet them in the boxing ring.

Read | LeBron James probably the one NBA star Jake Paul is not ready to fight

This victory can be quite groundbreaking for Paul who has been boxing in big rings for quite some time now. Paul knocking out Robinson was what ended up dominating online discourse about the entire event. Here are some of the Nate Robinson boxing memes that will tickle your funny bone.

Read | Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor after beating Nate Robinson: “I'm gonna knock him out”

Nate Robinson knockout meme

Nate Robinson after getting KOed by Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/7k74l9s7Pl — ℭ𝔞𝔯𝔲𝔰𝔬𝔗𝔥𝔢𝔏𝔢𝔤𝔢𝔫𝔡 😤 (@CarusoDaLegend) November 29, 2020

How Jake Paul did Nate Robinson in that fight #tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/7P1Gni1sj4 — CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) November 29, 2020

Jake Paul been waiting for Nate Robinson for a long time... #NateRobinsonChallenge pic.twitter.com/AkBudqvC33 — logicalgenuine (@logicalgenuine) November 29, 2020

*record scratches*

“I bet y’all wondering how I ended up like this...well let me take y’all back to the beginning....” #miketysonvsroyjonesjr #naterobinson #NateRobinsonChallenge pic.twitter.com/UJBN0e3c34 — Washed AF (@ThaRealCT) November 29, 2020

i can't believe he vented bruh, no one sus about this ? pic.twitter.com/I5d1FwV1hr — JordanTheAlpha 🥶🥶 (@jordanthealphaa) November 29, 2020

Speaking of Jake Paul's boxing career, he's already challenged a variety of MMA fighters for pro boxing bouts. However, after his fight with Nate Robinson, the YouTube star can expect to be taken a bit more seriously in the pro boxing world. The 23-year-old Jake Paul has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube and regularly uploads on his channel and his popularity is soaring even outside of the boxing world.

Read | LeBron James left in awe of Snoop Dogg's Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson fight commentary

A report in Business Insider has revealed that the American former professional basketball player, Nathaniel Cornelius Robinson used to play college basketball for the University of Washington in Seattle until he was the 21st pick in the 2005 NBA draft. After retiring from NBA the basketball player ventured into boxing. After his defeat in the latest match, boxing star Floyd Mayweather took to social media to encourage Nate Robinson following his brutal knockout in his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul. Floyd wrote that he is not someone who would make fun of black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players when they are at their lowest.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.